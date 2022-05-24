Axtria Presents on Data & Omnichannel Enabled Field Operations @ Reuters Events™ Customer Engagement Europe

London, UK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global cloud software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology leader for the life sciences industry, is the exclusive Global Sponsor of this year’s Reuters Events™ Customer Engagement Europe, 2022 conference. Axtria will lead a presentation on why the new HCP customer engagement model post-pandemic is not “digital versus direct channels” but the optimization of field teams via artificial intelligence-driven analytics and omnichannel technology. Reuters Events™ Customer Engagement Europe, 2022 takes place at the Hilton London Tower Bridge from May 24-25 – https://events.reutersevents.com/pharma/customer-engagement-europe.

Life sciences companies shifted attention to digital engagement for healthcare professionals during the pandemic. The accelerated shift towards digital customer engagement was a reaction to the pandemic, but it is here to stay. As the world returns to normal, companies have kept large sales teams who need to adapt to work alongside the digital channels, and they can take advantage of technology and analytics techniques borrowed from digital marketing. Life sciences companies now need to optimize their biggest promotional channel to create an even more customer-centric strategy and achieve an improved customer experience with better customer interactions and customer insights.

Axtria’s presentation, “Optimizing Your Biggest Promotional Channel: A Responsive Data-Driven Approach to Empower Field Teams,” led by Charles Rink (Principal & Omnichannel Center of Excellence Leader) and Gregory Cordano (Head, Europe Business Unit) will look at how life sciences companies can leverage AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to empower the field teams to deliver on their customer engagement strategy and mobilize effective digital field teams that can drive accelerated product revenues.

“While the pandemic forcefully disrupted the field operations for the life science industry, it also produced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reinvigorate these dominant models of the past by infusing other digital channels into the field operations,” said Rink.

“This development has given rise to a digitally savvy field team, which can be further optimized with data and AI-powered analytics and tools. This is what we will examine in our talk,” added Cordano.

