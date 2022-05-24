New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market Distribution by Type of Vaccine, Method of Vaccine Composition, Type of Therapy, Target Disease Indication, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280486/?utm_source=GNW

Therapeutic vaccines are not as efficacious as prophylactic vaccines; however, they demonstrate safety, specificity and a long-lasting response across various clinical conditions. These vaccines help the immune system in recognizing a foreign agent and are primarily being developed for viral infections and different types of cancer. Additionally, individuals who are affected with chronic infections but cannot produce enough efficient antibodies can be administered such vaccines. Currently, six therapeutic vaccines are commercially available, including Imlygic®, Provenge® and Tice® which have recently been approved for treatment of melanoma, prostate cancer and bladder cancer, respectively; in addition, over 350 vaccines are under development for various oncological, infectious, hepatological, neurological and autoimmune disorders.



Extensive research is being conducted to improve the overall stability of these therapeutic formulations and a variety of adjuvants (substances with an innate potential to augment an immune response) have been discovered for the development of more versatile vaccine formulations. Further, researchers are also investigating the potential of these vaccines against other chronic disease conditions, including hypertension and autoimmune disorders. Over the last few years, this segment of industry has witnessed substantial partnership activity and investment from various private and public sector investors / investment funds, which have extended financial support to the organizations engaged in R&D. Driven by encouraging clinical trial results, increasing adoption of therapeutic vaccines for treating various clinical conditions and investment in R&D, the therapeutic vaccines market is poised to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market, 2022–2035” report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution and future opportunities associated with the therapeutic vaccines market. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the key drivers and the market trends related to this evolving segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of therapeutic vaccines, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (clinical and preclinical) of lead candidates, type of vaccine (antigen vaccine, dendritic vaccine, DNA vaccine and peptide vaccine), type of vaccine by method of composition (autologous vaccine and allogeneic vaccine), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), target disease indication and route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intravenous and others) and dosing frequency. It also includes a list of players developing therapeutic vaccines along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in the development of therapeutic vaccines, based across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its clinical-stage vaccine candidates, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various therapeutic vaccines, based on important parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, target disease indication(s), type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), number of patients enrolled and regional distribution.

An in-depth analysis of grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for research related to therapeutic vaccines, during the period, 2016-2022, on the basis of different parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, focus area, study section involved, type of recipient organization and focus area. In addition, it highlights the geographical distribution of recipient organizations, popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2016, covering instances of product development and / or commercialization agreements, R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, clinical trial agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the various start-ups engaged in the field of therapeutic vaccines, based on relevant parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development, amount raised in different funding instances and number of partnerships established.

A case study on preventive vaccines, along with information on marketed as well as clinical-stage candidates, based on parameters, such as phase of development, route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others), type of vaccine API (live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, subunit vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), dosage form (ready to use liquid, lyophilized powder, nasal spray, capsule, and tablet) and target disease indication.

A case study on contract manufacturing for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), type of expression systems used for vaccine production (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with therapeutic vaccines market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as adoption rates and expected prices variations for these products, we have developed informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the therapeutic vaccines market, have further been segmented across different types of vaccines (antigen vaccine, dendritic vaccine, DNA vaccine and peptide vaccine), types of vaccines by method of composition (autologous and allogeneic vaccine), types of therapies (monotherapy and combination), target disease indications, routes of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior representatives in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via extensive secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players involved in developing therapeutic vaccines?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which therapeutic vaccines are being / have been developed?

What are the prevalent trends within competitive landscape of therapeutic vaccines?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to therapeutic vaccines?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants for therapeutic vaccines?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry and non-industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by start-up players for the development of therapeutic vaccines in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the therapeutic vaccines market and its likely evolution in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to therapeutic vaccines, including information on their types, characterized by the method of composition and mechanism of action. Additionally, the chapter provides information on the various disease indications for which therapeutic vaccines are being investigated / developed. Further, the chapter features a brief overview of clinical development and approval processes for vaccines and the future perspectives.



Chapter 4 provides a detailed assessment of the current market landscape of over 300 therapeutic vaccines that are currently being evaluated across different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of the pipeline molecules based on several relevant parameters, such as, phase of development (clinical and preclinical), type of vaccine (antigen vaccine, dendritic vaccine, DNA vaccine, peptide vaccine), type of vaccine by method of composition (autologous vaccine, allogeneic vaccine), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), dosage (weekly, biweekly, monthly, bimonthly, triweekly), target disease indication, route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, oral, intradermal, subcutaneous, intravenous and others) and dosage frequency.



Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of key players engaged in the development of therapeutic vaccines, based across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on its clinical-stage vaccines candidates, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides information on more than 790 completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of therapeutic vaccines, based on different parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, trial focus area, target disease indication(s), type of sponsor / collaborator, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), enrolled patients population and regional distribution.



Chapter 7 provides an in-depth analysis of more than 500 grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for research related to therapeutic vaccines, during the period, 2016-2022, on the basis of different parameters, such year of grant award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, focus area, study section involved, type of recipient organizations and focus area. In addition, it highlights the geographical distribution of recipient organizations, popular NIH departments, prominent program officers, and popular recipient organizations.



Chapter 8 provides a detailed analysis of the recent collaborations established since 2016. It includes analysis based on relevant parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, therapeutic area, type of partner and regional distribution of partnerships.



Chapter 9 features an analysis of the various start-ups engaged in development of therapeutic vaccines, based on relevant parameters, such as number of candidates in discovery, preclinical and clinical phases of development, number of partnerships, number of patents, amount raised, number of investors, types of funding and number of deals inked.



Chapter 10 includes an analysis of the big pharma players engaged in the field of therapeutic vaccines, featuring different insightful representations, such as spider web analysis, Harvey ball analysis and wind rose chart, based on parameters, such as number of vaccines under development, type of vaccine, type of vaccine (by method of composition), type of therapy, number of therapeutic areas, number of partnerships, and years of experience.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the therapeutic vaccines market, till 2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across across different types of vaccines (antigen vaccine, dendritic vaccine, DNA vaccine and peptide vaccine), types of vaccines by method of composition (autologous vaccine and allogeneic vaccine), types of therapies (monotherapy and combination), target disease indications, routes of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



Chapter 12 features a case study of preventive vaccines, along with information on marketed as well as clinical-stage candidates, based on parameters, such as phase of development, route of administration (intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, intranasal, intradermal and others), type of vaccine API (live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, subunit vaccine, toxoid vaccine and others), dosage form (ready to use liquid, lyophilized powder, nasal spray, capsule, and tablet) and target disease indication.



Chapter 13 presents a case study on contract manufacturing for vaccines, featuring a comprehensive list of active CMOs and analyses based on a number of parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), geographical location, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, types of services offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), type of expression systems used for vaccine production (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured.



Chapter 14 is a summary of the overall report, which presents insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the therapeutics vaccines market.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

