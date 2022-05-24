New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Invasion and Migration Assay Market by Type of Assay, Application Areas, Detection Method Used and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022 – 2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280484/?utm_source=GNW

Further, it is estimated that, by 2030, around 21.4 million new patients are likely to be diagnosed with cancer annually. In fact, the global cancer burden is likely to increase by 70%, over the next two decades. With an aim to counter the rising number of cancer cases across the globe, several pharmaceutical players have developed cell invasion and migration assays to expediate the diagnosis process. It is worth highlighting that early diagnosis of cancer helps the patients to respond to therapy in an effective manner, thereby, increasing the chances of survival. Considering the various advantages offered by these cell-based assays, researchers across the globe have undertaken several initiatives to use these platforms for the diagnosis of a myriad of disease indications. The advancements in various technologies have propelled life science companies to use these assays in the drug discovery process, to enable the identification of potential lead candidates.



Given their extensive utilization in various drug discovery, tumor study and screening applications, there has been a significant rise in the revenue generation potential associated with cell invasion and migration assay kits. The current market landscape is consolidated and primarily dominated by the presence of large players. It is also worth mentioning that over 900 patents related to the implementation of invasion and migration assays have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. Taking into consideration both historical and recent developments, it is evident that the cell invasion and migration assay kits market is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years.



