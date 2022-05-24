New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Biology: DNA Cloning Market by Type of Cloning Method, End-Users and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280482/?utm_source=GNW

Over time, the evolution of genome engineering techniques has allowed for alterations in the genome of microorganisms, thereby enabling the production of substances having various research and therapeutic applications. DNA cloning, which is a highly regulated method, is widely acknowledged and employed in many laboratories throughout the world. Specifically, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several well-known pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as synthetic biology market players, have stepped forward and contributed to the research and development of a variety of products, such as test kits, treatment solutions, and vaccines to combat the coronavirus infection using synthetic biology. Based on the requirement, a variety of approaches, such as traditional cloning, PCR cloning, ligation independent cloning, seamless cloning and recombinational cloning, can be used to clone the DNA. Despite several advancements in the field of synthetic biology, the DNA cloning process is associated with various challenges, such as requirement of large amounts of expensive vectors for cloning, different reagents and longer time duration for the completion of process.



In order to overcome these drawbacks, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry have undertaken several efforts for identifying and developing ways to improve the process of DNA cloning. Among other alternatives, the use of DNA cloning kits has emerged as a viable option for various drug developers and academic / research institutes to overcome the challenges associated with the traditional DNA cloning methods. Presently, more than 250 DNA cloning kits are available in the market. These cloning kits are affordable, easy to use and produce high quality results in short duration. Further, more than 3,200 patents and 4,000 research articles have been published for DNA cloning technologies in the past few years; this is indicative of the innovative efforts of the stakeholders engaged in this domain. Driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies and the introduction of novel and advanced DNA cloning technologies, the DNA cloning market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



The “Synthetic Biology: DNA Cloning Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Cloning Method (Blunt End Cloning, Ligase Independent Cloning, PCR Cloning, Seamless Cloning, TA Cloning and Other Methods), End-Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Other End-Users) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of DNA cloning kits and reagents over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of DNA cloning kits, featuring information on the kit components (enzyme mix, vector, buffer, ligase and primer), number of reactions (between 1-35, between 36-50 and more than 50), type of cloning method used (ligation independent cloning, TA cloning, blunt cloning and in-fusion seamless cloning), type of fragment(s) cloned (multiple fragments, long fragments and short oligonucleotides), cloning time (5 minutes, between 10-30 minutes, between 31-60 minutes and more than 60 minutes), overlaps recognized, efficacy (80-100%, between >90->99%, >=98%) and kit shelf life (between 1-10 months, between 11-20 months, more than 20 months) and kit price (1-500 USD, 501-1500 USD, 1501-2500 USD, more than 2500 USD). In addition to this, the chapter features information on DNA cloning kit providers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of DNA cloning regents, featuring information on reagent unit size (less than 500, 500-2,000 and more than 2,000), reagent concentration (less than 5 units/?l, 5-50 units/?l and more than 50 units/?l) reagent components (polymerase, buffers and additional components), exonuclease activity (5?–>3? exonuclease activity and 3’-> 5’ exonuclease activity), product overhangs (3’A, blunt, 3’, 5’, 3’/blunt, 3’A/ blunt, 3’-dA and 5’/3’), storage temperature (-20°C,-30°C to -10 °C,-5 °C to -30 °C and -25 °C to -15 °C) and reagent price (less than USD 100, USD 100-500 and more than USD 500). In addition, the chapter features analysis related to DNA cloning reagents providers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players offering DNA cloning kits and reagents (shortlisted based on number of products), based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), DNA cloning kit portfolio, DNA cloning reagent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of over 4,400 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to DNA cloning, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular publishers, most popular authors, and most popular journals.

An analysis of more than 1,200 grants related to DNA cloning, since 2017, based on several parameters, such as year of grant, amount of grant, administrating institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, study section awarded, emerging focus areas, most popular program officers, popular recipient organizations, popular recipient organizations and geographical distribution of recipient organizations.

An in-depth analysis of over 3,400 patents that have been filed / granted for DNA cloning, between 2017-2021, based on multiple parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, issuing authority involved, type of applicant, leading industry players, leading non-industry players, leading patent assignees, patent benchmarking analysis, patent characteristics and geography, patent age. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis and information on the leading patents.

A case study on the DNA cloning service providers, featuring information and detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, region of headquarters and company size and region of headquarters.

A case study on the general overview of advancements in DNA cloning, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of synthetic biology: DNA cloning (kits and reagents) market, over the coming decade. We have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. For this purpose, we have segmented the future opportunity across types of cloning methods (blunt end cloning, ligase independent cloning, PCR cloning, seamless cloning, TA cloning and other methods), end-users (academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, and other end-users) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the anticipated industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by survey inputs from various experienced stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed insights of respondents who participated in the study (in alphabetical order):

Jesús C. Morales (Business Development Manager, Canvax Biotech)

Stephen Lan (Vice President, SBS Genetech)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This information is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent views on various non-commercial trends emerging in this industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market trends gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Who are the key players engaged in the development of DNA cloning kits and reagents?

What is the focus area of various publications related to DNA cloning?

Which research institutes have received relatively more grants for projects related to DNA cloning?

How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA cloning evolved over the last several years?

Which region(s) are likely to occupy the maximum market share in DNA cloning kits market?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to DNA cloning kits likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Who are the key players offering services related to DNA cloning?



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the DNA cloning (kits and reagents) market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of DNA cloning including information on the methods of DNA cloning. It also provides details on the types of DNA cloning kits and reagents (PCR cloning kits, TOPO cloning kits). In addition, the chapter discusses various advantages, applications, associated challenges and future perspectives of DNA cloning.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the current market landscape of DNA cloning kits, based on several relevant parameters, such as information on the kit components (enzyme mix, vector, buffer, ligase and primer), number of reactions (between 1-35, between 36-50 and more than 50), type of cloning methods used (ligation independent, TA, blunt and in-fusion seamless cloning), type of fragment(s) cloned (multiple fragments, long fragments and short oligonucleotides), cloning time (5 minutes, between 10-30 minutes, between 31-60 minutes and more than 60 minutes), overlaps recognized, efficacy (80-100%, between >90->99%, >=98%) and kit shelf life (between 1-10 months, between 11-20 months, more than 20 months) and kit price (1-500 USD, 501-1500 USD, 1501-2500 USD and more than 2500 USD). In addition, the chapter features information on DNA cloning kit providers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).



Chapter 5 provides an overview of the current market landscape of DNA cloning reagents, based on several relevant parameters, such as reagent unit size (less than 500, 500-2,000 and more than 2,000), reagent concentration (less than 5 units/?, 5-50 units/ and more than 50 units/?) reagent components (polymerase, buffers and additional components), exonuclease activity (5?–>3? exonuclease activity and 3’-> 5’ exonuclease activity), product overhangs (3’A, blunt, 3’, 5’, 3’/blunt, 3’A/ blunt, 3’-dA and 5’/3’), storage temperature (-20°C,-30°C to -10 °C,-5 °C to -30 °C and -25 °C to -15 °C) and reagent price (less than USD 100, USD 100-500 and more than USD 500). In addition, the chapter features analysis related to DNA cloning reagents providers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).



Chapter 6 includes elaborate profiles of prominent players offering DNA cloning kits and reagents (shortlisted based on number of products), based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), DNA cloning kit portfolio, DNA cloning reagent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features a detailed review of over 4,400 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to DNA cloning, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular publishers, most popular authors publishers, and most popular journals.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth analysis of grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to DNA cloning, during 2017-2022, on the basis of important parameters, such as year of grant, amount of grant, administrating institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, study section awarded, emerging focus areas, most popular program officers, popular recipient organizations, popular recipient organizations. This chapter also includes geographical distribution of recipient organizations.



Chapter 9 features an in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted for DNA cloning, between 2017-2021, on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, issuing authority involved, type of applicant, leading industry players, leading non- industry players, leading patent assignees, patent benchmarking analysis, patent characteristics and geography, patent age In addition, it includes a detailed patent valuation analysis and leading patents.



Chapter 10 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the DNA cloning kits market till the year 2035. In order to provide a detailed future outlook, our projections have been segmented across types of cloning methods (blunt end cloning, ligase independent cloning, PCR cloning, seamless cloning, TA cloning and other methods), End-User (academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics and other end-users), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Latin America and, Middle East and North Africa).



Chapter 11 presents a case study of the DNA cloning service providers. The chapter features information and detailed analysis on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, region of headquarters and company size and region of headquarters.



Chapter 12 is a case study on the evolution of DNA cloning, providing an includes overview on the advancements in DNA cloning with the innovation of Xenobots- Novel Living Machines. It also discusses various applications of xenobots along with its ethical issues and future perspectives.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the overall report, presenting the insights on the market trends and the likely evolution of the DNA cloning kits and reagents market.



Chapter 14 is a collection of survey inputs from various experienced stakeholders in the industry. In this chapter, we have presented detailed insights of respondents who participated in the study.



Chapter 15 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

