Prefilled Syringes Market by Therapeutic Area, Type of Syringe, Type of Material, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

It is worth highlighting that six out of ten individuals in the US are anticipated to be suffering from at least one chronic disease. Specifically, such patients are required to take medication on a daily basis, necessitating frequent hospital visits. As per a recent study conducted by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the annual expense incurred by patients suffering from such disease conditions has increased at a significant rate and is estimated to be USD 3 trillion. It is also worth highlighting that, with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions, patients are not able to visit hospitals. In order to mitigate the aforementioned challenges, companies engaged in the pharmaceutical domain have developed self-administrable dosage forms to ease out the overall treatment process. In this context, it is important to mention that the rise in global population and shortage of healthcare facilities has paved the way for a wider adoption of self-administrable dosage forms, such as prefilled syringes, among the patients.



Prefilled syringes are regarded as one of the safest options amongst the available alternatives for the intravenous mode of administration, as they demonstrate increased ease of self-administration due to elimination of dosing errors, as well as minimize the time requirements. Further, these syringes serve as a primary drug container for various drug delivery systems, such as autoinjectors and pen-injectors. Presently, more than 110 drugs, in combination with prefilled syringes, are commercially available. Amongst these, close to 60% of the products target autoimmune disorders. However, the increase in demand for such self-administration solutions has led to more stringent safety regulations, resulting in an evident rise in the cost of safety systems / end products. To combat this challenge, many players are actively undertaking research initiatives focused on developing low-cost alternatives that can boost the penetration rate and uptake of prefilled syringes by the end users. We believe that the aforementioned developments are likely to fuel the ongoing innovation and growth of the prefilled syringes market in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Prefilled Syringes Market (6th Edition) by Therapeutic Area (Blood disorders, Infectious diseases, Metabolic disorders, Autoimmune disorders, Oncological disorders, Neurological disorders, Ophthalmic disorders and Other disorders), Type of Syringe (Specialty Syringes and Others) , Type of Material (Glass and Plastic), Type of Molecule (Antibody, Peptide, Protein, Small Molecule and Vaccine), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the prefilled syringe market, over the next decade. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development of drugs in prefilled syringe format, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, target therapeutic area, phase of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (for marketed products), dose strength (for marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products).

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of prefilled syringes, based on supplier power (in terms of employee count and annual revenues) and key product specifications (including number of chambers and needle systems, volume of the barrel and other distinguishing features).

An in-depth analysis of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be available in prefilled syringe format in the near future, based on several relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indication, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

A list of nearly 80 drug developers that are likely to partner with prefilled syringe manufacturers (with regard to likely collaboration opportunities for combination product development). These players have been shortlisted based on various parameters, such as pipeline strength, target therapeutic indication(s) and developer strength.

A review of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of revenues generated in 2020), based on various parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and under development prefilled syringe combination products) and target therapeutic area(s) and type of drug molecule.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2x2 analysis to assess the relative experience of certain KOLs, who were shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various trial studies, number of citations, number of publications and geographical location) in this field.

An in-depth analysis of patents related to prefilled syringes, filed / granted, since 2015, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents and patent applications), publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

A detailed analysis of contract fill / finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule (biologics and small molecules), and geographical location of the service provider.

A detailed discussion on various safety features (add-on and integrated devices) installed in recent versions of prefilled syringes and the companies involved in developing and manufacturing such solutions.

An informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries / geographical regions.

A brief discussion on the currently available specialty syringes, including prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent syringe systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems, along with providing details related to the various advantages offered by such devices.

A detailed case study of companies engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors, featuring brief profiles of key players in this domain; each profile includes an overview of the firm, and information on its respective product portfolio.

Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe manufacturers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe component manufacturers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current market size and the future opportunity within the prefilled syringes market. Based on various relevant parameters, such as number of commercialized combination products, annual adoption rate, and expected pricing. We have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (blood disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, oncological disorders, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and other disorders), [B] type of syringe (specialty syringe and others), [C] type of material (glass and plastic), [D] number of chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), [E] type of drug molecule (antibodies, proteins, vaccines, small molecules, peptides, and others), and [F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa and the rest of the Middle East)).



The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with several players in this industry. The study includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

Gregor Kawaletz (Ex-Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Tibor Hlobik (Senior Director, Product Technology Services) and Kevin Cancelliere (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing)

Marco Pederiva (Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Lonstroff)

Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we have conducted interviews with various experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analyst’s views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the development of prefilled syringes and its components?

What are the most adopted configuration / attributes associated with the prefilled syringes?

Which companies are actively engaged in offering fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

What is the relative competitiveness of different prefilled syringes that are currently available / under development?

What are the key recent initiatives undertaken by players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes?

How has the overall patent landscape related to prefilled syringes evolved over the past few years?

What is the cost burden associated with the needlestick injuries and its preventions?

What is the regulatory landscape for the approval of prefilled syringes across different geographies?

Which companies are actively engaged in the development of combination products using prefilled syringes?

What are the most prominent therapeutic areas being targeted by prefilled syringes?

Who are the key opinion leaders in this domain?

Which players are likely to partner with prefilled syringe developers in order to offer combination products?

What are the crucial factors that are driving the prefilled syringes market?

Which drugs are likely to be considered for administration in prefilled syringe format?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the prefilled syringes market in the mid to long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the prefilled syringes, including details on their origin, various affiliated components (such as barrel, lock adapter, lubricant, needle, needle shield, plunger rod / piston, plunger stopper and tip cap), fabrication material (glass and plastic), manufacturing-related information, and other critical attributes and features. Further, it highlights the opportunities associated within this domain.



Chapter 4 An overview of the current market landscape of players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed product competitiveness analysis of prefilled syringes, based on supplier power (in terms of employee count and annual revenues) and key product specifications (including number of chambers and needle systems, volume of the barrel and other distinguishing features).



Chapter 6 elaborates profiles of prominent prefilled syringe manufacturers engaged in this domain, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 highlights the growing concerns associated with needlestick injuries and the various steps (including regional and global legislations) that have been taken to prevent sharps related mishaps. One of the important risk mitigation strategies covered in this chapter is the installation of safety features in upcoming versions of prefilled syringes. In addition, it provides a detailed discussion on various safety features (add-on and integrated devices) installed in recent versions of prefilled syringes and the companies engaged in development and manufacturing of such solutions.



Chapter 8 provides an informative summary of various guidelines established and issued by major regulatory bodies for the approval of prefilled syringes, across different countries / geographical regions.



Chapter 9 features a detailed analysis of the key opinion leaders engaged in this domain, based on various parameters, such as (number of clinical trials, number of citations, number of publications, research gate, geographical location of the institute and research gate score).



Chapter 10 features an in-depth analysis of patents related to prefilled syringes, filed / granted, since 2015, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of patent (granted patents and patent applications), publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted). In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



Chapter 11 provides details on the various pipeline and approved products that are being evaluated or available in the form of prefilled syringes, primarily focusing on injectable drugs and vaccines. It features a detailed analysis of these drugs, based on various parameters, such as the target therapeutic area(s), phase of development, type of drug molecule, route of administration, approval year (in case of marketed products), dosage (in case of marketed products) and other approved dosage forms (in case of marketed products). In addition, the chapter provides information on drug developers engaged in this domain, along with information on their year of establishment, location of headquarters and manufacturing facilities, and strength of employee base. The chapter also includes case studies of top two marketed drugs available in prefilled syringes, namely Humira® and Enbrel®.



Chapter 12 features a discussion on the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications, including information on the approved / marketed injectable drug products available for the treatment of such clinical conditions (across different target therapeutic areas) and their respective biosimilars.



Chapter 13 presents an in-depth analysis of marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be available in prefilled syringe format in the near future, based on several relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indication, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs). Additionally, the chapter features an insightful analysis, highlighting potential strategic partners (primarily drug developers) for prefilled syringes manufacturers, based on multiple parameters, such as pipeline strength, targeted therapeutic indications, and developer strength. The analysis aims to provide the necessary inputs to the latter type of stakeholders, enabling them to make the right decisions to develop combination products.



Chapter 14 features a review of the various prefilled syringe combination product-related initiatives undertaken by big pharma players (shortlisted on the basis of revenue generated in 2020), based on various parameters, such as current adoption (based on number of approved and under development prefilled syringe combination products) and target therapeutic area(s) and type of drug molecule.



Chapter 15 features information on specialty syringes, namely prefilled flush syringes, prefilled diluent systems and prefilled contrast agent delivery systems. For each type of specialty syringe, we have provided a brief overview and details on the different products that are available in the market and their advantages.



Chapter 16 discusses the recent technological developments in this domain and their applications. The chapter provides details on the advancements in design technology and manufacturing of prefilled syringes that have enabled pharmaceutical companies to market lyophilized drugs in dual chambered syringe systems. The chapter also highlights novel lubrication and sterilization technologies.



Chapter 17 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the prefilled syringes market till the year 2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (blood disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, oncological disorders, neurological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and other disorders), [B] type of syringe (specialty syringes and other syringes), [C] type of material (glass and plastic), [D] number of chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), [E] type of drug molecule (antibodies, proteins, vaccines, small molecules, peptides, and others), and [F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and the rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Africa and the rest of the Middle East)).



Chapter 18 features a detailed discussion on the various factors that are anticipated to drive growth within the prefilled syringes market, such as the rise in preference for self-administration of medication, increase in incidence of chronic diseases, evolving patient landscape, introduction and growing adoption of biologics / biosimilars, initiatives focused on the prevention of needlestick injuries and the various potential applications of prefilled syringes.



Chapter 19 provides a detailed SWOT analysis of the prefilled syringes market. The chapter presents strategic insights on major factors that have contributed to the growth of the market, while highlighting the weaknesses and threats that are likely to have an impact on its future.



Chapter 20 Elaborate profiles of prominent prefilled syringe component manufacturers, featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 21 A detailed analysis of contract fill / finish services providers that offer services for prefilled syringes, featuring a list of active (large-sized) service providers and analysis based on a number of several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule (biologics and small molecules), and geographical location of the service provider.



Chapter 22 A detailed case study of companies engaged in the manufacturing of autoinjectors, featuring brief profiles of key players in this domain; each profile includes an overview of the firm, and information on its respective product portfolio.



Chapter 23 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 24 is a collection of transcripts of interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in the prefilled syringes manufacturing domain. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies), Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals), Gregor Kawaletz (Ex-Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika), Kevin Cancelliere (Senior Directors, Product Technology Services) and Tibor Hlobik (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Marketing System), Marco Pederiva (Marketing & Sales Director, Lonstroff) and Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company).



Chapters 25 is an appendix that provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 26 is an appendix that contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

