Non-invasive Ventilators: Global Markets

The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of non-invasive ventilators based on product type, age group, and end-user.



This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes the U.S. and Canada; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.



For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.



Summary:

The global market for non-invasive ventilators was valued at REDACTED in 2020.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach approximately REDACTED by 2026.



The global market is segmented based on product type, age group, and end-user.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

A ventilator is a medical device that provides ventilation by transferring breathable air and oxygen into and out of the lungs, thus providing respiration to a patient who cannot breathe.Ventilators are mainly used in hospitals.



Medical ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body.Ventilators can be of two types: Invasive Ventilator and Non-invasive Ventilator.



The non-invasive ventilator supports the patient’s upper airway using a mask or similar device. No invasive airways like an endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube are required in this mode. It also offers various advantages over invasive ventilators, such as -

- Decreasing the risks of infections

- Reducing pressure on lungs

- Eliminating the need for an endotracheal tube

- Reducing length of hospital stay

- Maximizing quality of life



A ventilator is often used for short periods, such as during surgery when a patient is under general anesthesia or during the treatment when a patient has severe lung disease or other condition that affects normal breathing. Some people may have a condition that requires the long-term or even permanent use of a ventilator.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), and a rapidly expanding senior population are pushing the growth of the global non-invasive ventilators market. Also, pandemics like the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) drive the global demand for non-invasive ventilators.



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus.Most people infected with the COVID- 19 virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness.



An aging population, especially people with a history of medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer, is more likely to become infected and develop serious illnesses. The virus can damage the lungs and cause acute respiratory distress in some patients, requiring patients to be placed on a ventilator

