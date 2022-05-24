Spain Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2022: 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment and Wealth Segments

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Embedded Finance industry in Spain is expected to grow by 34.7% on annual basis to reach US$3,349.4 million in 2022.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.6% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$3,349.4 million in 2022 to reach US$9,224.5 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.
Report Scope:
The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Spain. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Spain Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Spain Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Spain Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Spain Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Spain Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
