Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing: Technologies and Global Markets

A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices.



The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for such applications.



The market is divided on the basis of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, voice/speech recognition, and others.Applications for the market are segmented into identification, access control, and security.



The present biometrics market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in biometric software services and the increased use of the internet for digital identification.



This report highlights different types of biometrics, which include contact-based and contactless biometrics.In addition, the report also offers a major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.



The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services.



The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies that are becoming more popular in various applications.



The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field.



COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created.



With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for biometrics solutions will increase and boost the biometrics market.



This report has been prepared in a simple easy-to-understand format, with a number of tables and charts/figures.The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.



The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers’ viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer.



A number of technical issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions is discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.



Summary:

Biometric technology enables the analysis of the biological data of a user by capturing unique physical human features and using them as a future reference for a user’s identification. Biometrics technologies including voice and face offer a way to authenticate a person’s identity and enable access to secure locations.



Biometrics has major advantages which include -

- High security and assurance – biometric identification provides the answers to “something a person has and is” and helps verify identity.

- User experience – convenient and fast.

- Non-transferrable – everyone has access to a unique set of biometrics.

- Spoof-proof – biometrics are hard to fake or steal.

- Offers the best return on investment (ROI) compared to other security solutions.



Increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, high demand from the consumer electronics industry for authentication and identification applications, and rising need for digital security are key factors driving the market growth. However, the substantial costs associated with biometric systems and data security concerns are hampering the market expansion.



Significant advances in biometric solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and a fundamental shift from proprietary technology to standards-based biometric capture and matching are expected to create new market opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



The global biometrics market is growing fast. Driven by a variety of concerns, including identity theft and violence, it is projected that the global biometrics industry will expand by REDACTED percent in five years — from REDACTED in 2020 to REDACTED by 2026 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of REDACTED% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.



The REDACTED region accounted for the REDACTED market share, REDACTED%, in 2020.The rapid growth of the region can be attributed to the broad usage of biometrics technologies, such as fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and iris recognition as they are dependable, rapid, accurate, and secure.



Biometrics are widely being integrated with access control systems, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, e-passport, and e-visa systems, border control systems. The growing focus on strengthening country security is supplementing the regional market growth

