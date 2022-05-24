New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Computing: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02042684/?utm_source=GNW





Wearable computing’s core market segment is comprised of product types that include smartwatches, fitness trackers or bands, smart eyewear and headsets, medical and health monitoring devices, smart clothing, and other devices (wearable cameras, body sensors and smart headphones).



This wearable computing report does not include the IT vendors or market size for software or applications (apps) used to support functioning of such devices. However, the product type segment covers only basic and smart devices that function based on the following technical attributes:



Operating system (OS): Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Apple’s Watch OS, etc.

Technical attributes: External speaker, GPS, heart rate sensor, megapixels, microphone, skin and body temp sensor, touchscreen, UV sensor, and waterproofing.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and 3G/4G.

Operation mode: Tethered, stand-alone, and both.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of wearable computing are provided, including an outline of recent events. This section identifies wearable devices that are currently commercially available or emerging and offers a description of the main types.



The second section provides the type of users who adopt wearable devices.This section concludes with an analysis of the most important users since 2020, including industrial and non-industrial users.



The wearable computing market is further segmented based on its adoption among end-user type including consumers and commercial or industrial users. The chapter ends with a highlight of the key users adopting smart wearable devices across multiple applications.



The third section entails a global market analysis of technology for wearable devices.Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (computing, display and networking) with actual data for 2020 and 2021 and estimates for 2026.



Dollar figures refer to revenue of type of technology adopted by multiple application.



The analysis of current revenues for wearable computing is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends.The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for wearable computing within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 through 2026.



Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers global connectivity structure, the report offers types of connectivity being utilized for wearable computing, together with a description of their devices.The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of this connectivity and an evaluation of other key industry players.



Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes application areas including fitness and wellness (self-monitoring devices), gaming and infotainment, healthcare and medical, lifestyle, defense and security, enterprise and industrial, and other applications. The scope of the study also includes major application areas of wearable computing, for example, all the segments of the market have been analyzed globally across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report also provides company profile and competitive analyses of key wearable computing vendors holding the largest share of the market. Companies include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi.



Report Includes:

- 45 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for wearable computing technologies and applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights the current and future market potential of wearable computing products and technologies, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market

- Market outlook and forecast the global market size for wearable computing, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, technology, application, end user, and region

- Understand the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecasting the market into various segments and sub-segments

- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales

- Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, new product launch, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Fitbit Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi



Summary:

BCC Research projects the global wearable computing market reached a valued of $REDACTED billion in 2020 and will grow to $REDACTED billion in 2026.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is projected to be REDACTED% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.



An increasing number of wearable computing vendors, declining costs, a growing demand from the sports and healthcare industries for fitness and wellness monitoring, and increasing adoption of VR headsets in the gaming and infotainment industries are some of the major factors triggering growth in the wearable computing market.However, the high implementation costs of these systems may hamper the market in the long run.



In addition, difficulties in integrating new and existing systems into work flows are hampering the market growth.



Factors such as growing adoption of fitness bands and smartwatches, technological advancements in wearable devices, and rising popularity of wearable medical and health devices are likely to boost the growth of the wearable computing market.The usage of smart watches and fitness bands is expanding quickly among swimmers, athletes, runners, gym-goers, and cyclists, will which drive the demand for smart watches globally.



However, the soaring cost of wearable devices and privacy concerns may act as amajor restraint to the global market growth.In addition, emerging investment in wearable technologies is anticipated to create opportunities for the wearable computing industry.



The market for wearable devices is experiencing growth, and end users are demanding technologically advanced, innovative and efficient wearable devices, which is prompting growth in R&D by the businesses operating in the wearable devices space. In this report, the global wearable computing market has been segmented by product type, user type, technology, connectivity, application, and region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02042684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________