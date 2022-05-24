PST signs €4 million contract with Visaginas Municipality for the reconstruction of Sedulina Alley and Fountain

English Lithuanian

AB Panevėžio statybos trestas (PST) has signed a construction contract with the Visaginas Municipality Administration for the reconstruction of Visaginas Sedulina Alley and Fountain. The total contract value is over €4 million (incl. VAT). The works are expected to be completed within a period of 12 months but no later than September 2023.

The planned works include full renovation of all pavements and rainwater harvesting system, installation of new retaining walls and handicap stairs, reconstruction of the fountain, planting greenery in the area, and installation of small architectural forms (benches, etc.).

