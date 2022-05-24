New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280919/?utm_source=GNW





The global cervical cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow from $7.78 billion in 2021 to $8.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The market is expected to grow to $10.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.



The cervical cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cervical cancer diagnostic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce cervical cancer diagnostics devices.Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in cells of the cervix.



These devices are used for the diagnosis of cervical cancer.



The main types of cervical cancer diagnostics are pap smear tests, HPV tests, colposcopy, biopsy, endocervical curettage, and other diagnostic tests.The pap smear test is the process of testing cervical cancer in women.



The age group involved are below 21, age between 21 to 29, age between 30 to 65, and above 65. The end-users involved are hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centers, and diagnostic centers.



North America was the largest region in the cervical cancer diagnostics market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the cervical cancer diagnostics market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics.Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market.



For instance, in August 2019, the United States Preventive Services Task Force has updated its screening guidelines for cervical cancer, which specifies that women between ages 21 to 29 should be screened with a Pap test every 3 years, women between ages 30 to 65 should be screened with any of three tests, namely high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting for every 5 years and Pap test alone for every 3 years. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market.



The increased use of HPV vaccination is anticipated to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.According to the World Health Organization, the 2 HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70% of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions, thereby giving human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is effectively reducing the numbers of cervical pre-cancerous lesions that may develop into cervical cancers.



The study published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, in February 2019 supported the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that states that among women who had been vaccinated, the share of precancers caused by HPV 16 and 18 dropped from 55.2% to 33.3% whereas, in unvaccinated women, the proportion dropped from 51% to 47.3%. The HPV vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all kids and adults between the ages of 9 to 26. Therefore, the increased use of HPV vaccination is predicted to hinder the cervical cancer diagnostics market.



The increased adoption of HPV home testing kits is expected to be the new trend in the market.The home-based HPV testing kits help women in collecting samples and getting the results conveniently on their own without going to the lab for screening.



Therefore, companies are focusing on providing convenience to patients.For instance, in January 2019, Nurx, a consumer health and telemedicine company, introduced lab testing that allows women to easily and affordably monitor their risk of cervical cancer from the comfort of their homes.



Similarly, in April 2019, Matter introduced three conceptual cervical cancer examinations through the Sukha project that help women carry out tests at home to break the stigma associated with cervical testing.



In May 2020, The USA-based firm, Becton, Dickinson & Co, a manufacturer and seller of medical devices, instrument systems, and reagents announced the acquisition of San Diego biomedical business CareFusion for $12.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to improve the quality of patient care and reduce health care costs by identifying the needs in hospitals, hospital pharmacies, and alternate sites of care.



The countries covered in the cervical cancer diagnostics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





