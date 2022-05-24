World Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing Market Research Report 2022

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing: World Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the global market for infectious disease testing products.
The report also examines the global demand for infectious disease IVD products, which is projected to increase as medical providers and healthcare organizations throughout the world heighten efforts to combat proliferating epidemic threats.
Infectious disease testing comprises one of the largest and fastest growing applications served by the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry. Infectious diseases are ailments caused by pathogenic microorganisms that invade the body, either directly or indirectly via afflicted carriers or contaminated sources. IVD tests for these conditions are designed to detect and identify the responsible pathogen, pinpoint its origin, and determine appropriate antimicrobial therapy.
Infectious disease IVD products include reagents, consumables, and instruments based primarily on immunoassays, molecular technologies, and conventional microbiology techniques. Specific types of tests are available for detecting hundreds of pathogenic conditions.
Market Drivers
The report examines market drivers, including external market influences that are promoting the development and use of improved infectious disease diagnostics.
Public health officials worldwide have begun to recognize the global nature of infectious diseases - they are no longer solely a problem of developing countries but touch the very fabric of the social and economic welfare of countries in the industrialized world as well.
Over the long term, aging populations and problems posed by infectious diseases will strain healthcare resources in many countries.
Specific applications analyzed include:
- Healthcare-associated and opportunistic infections
- Antimicrobial-resistant pathogens including bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses
- Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis viruses
- Diseases related to women's health and sexually transmitted infections (STDs)
- Emerging, neglected, and tropical disease threats
- Respiratory tract infections and respiratory viruses (including COVID-19)
Competitive Landscape
The report details the major competitors that are global market leaders in infectious disease testing products and technologies, including an overview and an outline of these company's infectious disease IVD products:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMerieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- Grifols
- Hologic, Inc.
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- A Mix of Traditional and Emerging Testing Technologies
- Market Drivers
- The World Infectious Disease Testing Market
- Major Findings of the Report
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2: Market Environment
- Overview
- Population
- Age Distribution
- Macroeconomic Environment
- Global Economic Outlook
- Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Infectious Disease Cases
- Medical Providers
- Patient Activity
- Hospital Admissions
- Inpatient Days
- Surgical Procedures
- Outpatient Consultations
- IVD Tests
Chapter 3: Infectious Disease IVD Products & Markets
- Overview
- Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)
- Chlamydia Trachomatis (chlamydia)
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Gonorrhea
- Herpes Simplex Virus 2 (HSV-2)
- Syphilis
- Other Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) IVD Products
- Healthcare-Associated Infections
- Clostridium difficile (C. diff)
- Sepsis
- Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
- Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococcus (VRE)
- Other HAIs
- Identification & Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST) Products
- Automated ID/AST Products
- Manual Panels & Reagents
- Producers
- Hepatitis IVD Products
- HIV/AIDS IVD Products
- Influenza
- Tuberculosis (TB)
- TORCH
- All Other Infectious Disease IVD Products
- Malaria
- Streptococcal Infections
- Fungal Infections
- Parasitic Conditions
- Lyme Disease
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)
- Emerging Infections
- Chikungunya
- Dengue Fever
- Additional Products
- COVID-19
- Global Infectious Disease IVD Technologies
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Technologies
- Conventional Microbiology
- Global Infectious Disease IVD Demand by Market
Chapter 4: Global Markets
- Overview
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western Europe
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Denmark
- Portugal
- Ireland
- Greece
- Finland
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Asia/Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Hong Kong
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Other Regions
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Romania
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- All Other Countries
- Africa/Middle East
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Egypt
- Iraq
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Israel
- United Arab Emirates
- All Other Countries & Territories
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- bioMerieux
- Bruker Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin
- Grifols S.A.
- Hologic
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings
- QIAGEN
- Quidel Corporation
- Roche Holding
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
