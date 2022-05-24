Global Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Royalty Rates Report 2022 with Detailed Financial Information from Real-World Transactions

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology features more real-deal royalty rates, license fees, and milestone payment benchmarks than any other publication.

The ninth edition of Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology contains hundreds of royalty rates and other financial compensation benchmarks that can be used to optimize the pricing of biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovations. You'll find updated and expanded information from past editions as well as an increased number of reported license agreements.

This new edition and the transaction details have been collected from well-established sources over a period of 22 years of research. Royalty Rates for Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology provides real-deal information for hundreds of transactions, including the technology licensed, royalty rates, license fees, and milestone payments. And it goes well beyond the rates to provide context for each deal analyzed.

This unique resource is organized into two useful sections:

The first section covers the theory associated with deriving royalty rates.

An overview of intellectual property value is included along with seven methods that can be employed to derive royalty rates: Simple Rules of Thumb, Industry Guidelines, Discounted Cash Flow Analysis, Risk-Adjusted Net Present Value Analysis, Infringement Damages Analysis, Comparable License Transactions, Investment Rate of Return Analysis, and the Relief-From-Royalty Method.

The second section of this one-of-a-kind report presents detailed financial information from real-world transactions.

You'll find information on the parties involved in the transactions along with a description of the technology exchanged and all financial details that could be discovered. This publication is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information about the subject matter covered.



