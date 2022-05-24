London Law Firm Rate Report 2023: Hourly Rates by Position - Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2023 London Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate Report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services, and e-billing reports.
The Report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate, and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK, and EU based law firms and US law firms; 200 total.
Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Magic Circle Rates
1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates
1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates
Section 2: UK Firms Rates
2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates
2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates
Section 3: US Firms Rates
3.1 US Firms Combined Rates
3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates
