Global Film & Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market Report 2022: Market Forecasts, Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs, LEDs Technology, DMX512, COVID-19 Pandemic Brief 2021-2031

This is a global review and forecast of the use of light-emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures, and videography.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary; separate data sheets are provided for the U.S.A. and Rest of the American region

  • America
    • United States of America
    • Rest of America
  • EMEA (Europe, Middle East, plus Africa)
  • APAC (Asia Pacific)

The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):

  • Broadcast/Television
  • Motion Pictures (Cinematography)
  • Videography

The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:

  • Consumption Value (US$, million)
  • Quantity (number/units)
  • Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:

  • Small LED Light
    • Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch)
    • Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)
  • Large LED Light
    • Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)
    • Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Forecast Overview
1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview
1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview
1.4 DMX512 Controllers
1.4.1 DMX512 Hardware
1.4.2 DMX512 Software
1.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief

2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Fixture Size and Shape
2.1 Overview
2.2 Square/Rectangle (<12x12-inch) Lighting Fixtures
2.3 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)
2.4 Square/Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)
2.5 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter or Larger)

3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application
3.1 Overview
3.2 Television/Broadcast
3.3 Motion Picture
3.4 Videography

4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition
4.1 Profile Briefs

  • AadynTech (Sturdy Corporation)
  • ADJ Products, LLC (Elation Lighting; Others)
  • Aputure Imaging Industries Co. Ltd.
  • ARRI Group / ARRI Media GmbH
  • BB&S Lighting
  • Bescor Video Accessories Ltd.
  • Boling Photographic Equipment Co., LTD. (Fuzhou)
  • Came Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. (Xiamen /CAME-TV)
  • Chroma-Q
  • Cinelight (SC CINEART SRL)
  • DADCO, LLC (SUNRAY)
  • DataVision (LEDGO)
  • De Sisti Lighting
  • DiCon Lighting (Fiilex Brand)
  • Digital Sputnik
  • DMLite Co. Ltd. (LUMOS)
  • Draco Broadcast Inc.
  • Electronic Theatre Controls, Inc. (ETC)
  • Ephesus Sports Lighting (Signify and Cooper Lighting Solutions)
  • Fluotec S.A. de C.V.
  • Fotodiox Inc.
  • FoxFury, LLC
  • F&V Lighting USA (Fuzhou F&V Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.)
  • Generalink Lighting Equipment Co.,Ltd (Zhengzhou) - G&L
  • GODOX Photo Equipment Co. Ltd
  • Goodteck Lighting Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen)
  • Gradus Group LLC (Genaray Brand; Luxli Brand)
  • Ianiro Lighting (Acebil Brand)
  • ikan Corporation
  • Interfit Photographic Lighting, Ltd.
  • Kino Flo Lighting Systems
  • LEDGO Technology Limited
  • LedsFILM (LedsMASTER)
  • Light & Motion
  • Lume Cube
  • LUPO SRL
  • Mole Richardson
  • Musco Sports Lighting, LLC.
  • Music & Lights S.r.L. (ProLights)
  • Nanguang Photo & Video Systems Co., Ltd (Guangdong)
  • Neewer Inc. (Shenzhen Xing Ying Da Industry Co)
  • Nila, Incorporated
  • OSRAM GmbH.; OSRAM SYLVANIA
  • Photoflex
  • PrimeTime Lighting Systems
  • PR Lighting Ltd.
  • ROBE Lighting s.r.o.
  • Rosco Laboratories
  • Rotolight Inc.
  • Sokani
  • Sony Corporation
  • Spotlight Srl
  • Stellar Lighting Systems
  • Strand Lighting (Signify, including Vari-Lite)
  • Supershow Light Co.,Ltd.
  • Taiying Video Equipment Co., Ltd. (Zhengzhou) - T&Y
  • Tiffen/Lowel
  • Tolifo (Dongguan) Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd
  • Uplight Stage Equipment (GZ) Co., Ltd
  • Ushio America, Inc. / Zylight LLC
  • Vibesta B.V.
  • Visio Light Inc.
  • Vitec Group Plc - Litepanels; Quasar; Other
  • Weijia Photoelectric Tech., Co. (Guangzhou)
  • Westcott (F.J. Westcott Co.)
  • Yuyao Lishuai Film & Television Equipment Co., Ltd
  • Zabolight

4.2 Competitor Market Share Estimates (Global) - Selected Market Leaders (2021)

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
6.1 Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms
6.2 Lighting Standards and Protocols

7. Market Forecast DataBase Explanation

