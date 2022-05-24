Global Film & Video Professional Production LED Lighting Market Report 2022: Market Forecasts, Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs, LEDs Technology, DMX512, COVID-19 Pandemic Brief 2021-2031

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film & Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a global review and forecast of the use of light-emitting diode (LED) professional production lighting in television/broadcast, motion pictures, and videography.



The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary; separate data sheets are provided for the U.S.A. and Rest of the American region

America United States of America Rest of America



EMEA (Europe, Middle East, plus Africa)

APAC (Asia Pacific)

The market data are segmented into the following professional production end-user groups (applications):

Broadcast/Television

Motion Pictures (Cinematography)

Videography

The market forecast data are presented for the LED light fixture, segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for the major types of LED-based lighting fixtures, segmented by shape/size:

Small LED Light Square or Rectangle (less than 12 x 12-inch) Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)



Large LED Light Square or Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger) Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter and Larger)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Forecast Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 DMX512 Controllers

1.4.1 DMX512 Hardware

1.4.2 DMX512 Software

1.5 COVID-19 Pandemic Brief



2. Market Forecast & Analysis, By Fixture Size and Shape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Square/Rectangle (<12x12-inch) Lighting Fixtures

2.3 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (less than 12-inch Outer Diameter)

2.4 Square/Rectangle (12 x 12-inch and Larger)

2.5 Circular/Ring/Fresnel (12-inch Outer Diameter or Larger)



3. Market Forecast & Analysis, by Application

3.1 Overview

3.2 Television/Broadcast

3.3 Motion Picture

3.4 Videography



4. LED-Based Professional Production Lighting Competition

4.1 Profile Briefs

4.2 Competitor Market Share Estimates (Global) - Selected Market Leaders (2021)



5. Market Research Methodology



6. Definitions - Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms

6.1 Acronyms, Abbreviations, and General Terms

6.2 Lighting Standards and Protocols



7. Market Forecast DataBase Explanation

