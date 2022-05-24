Rail Industry Meetings, Business Meetings for the Railway Industry, on June 22 - 23, 2022 in Valenciennes, France

English French

Organized by the company abe - advanced business events and the I-Trans Cluster, Rail Industry Meetings 2022 offers customized business meetings with future customers and partners, conferences dedicated to innovation, market trends and future strategies. It will take place over two days, June 22 and 23, 2022 at the Cité des Congrès in Valenciennes, France.





For a decade, the railway industry has known many strong modernization and innovation transformations, steps towards unsustainable development, security requirements and urban space arrangements. Maintain and increase competitiveness has nowadays become a necessity for the railway industry actors.

Situated in the heart of a strong development pole in the railway industry, in France in the north of France region, Rail Industry Meetings imposed itself as a business convention of reference to railway and urban transport professionals.

Rail Industry Meetings will gather all stakeholders of the railway industry in the following sectors :

Infrastructures: exploitation, signalling, maintenance

Rolling stock: Tractive stock, vehicle structure, vehicle maintenance & renovation

Embedded equipment

Railway vehicle interior

Rail Industry Meetings is also an opportunity for contractors from the automotive and automobile sectors to select and meet companies that meet their needs and expectations in innovative materials - additive manufacturing - composites - electronics - mechanics - metalworking - software - safety - energy - plastics - etc.

What to expect at Rail Industry Meetings : two days of pre-programmed business meetings with innovative companies in the railway sector and a Congress dealing with railway and urban transport news in parallel. More information on the general program here : https://www.railindustrymeetings.com/index.php/en/program/general-program

How does it work ?



The abe team organizes business meetings between procurement, supply chain and technical teams, suppliers and contractors, through a unique platform that allows participants to pre-qualify and confirm the companies they would like to meet: an essential tool to save time and to meet the right contacts.





How are the business meetings arranged?

REGISTRATION : Fill out a short form and provide your capabilities, applications and needs/requirements. MEETING REQUESTS: Identify and request meetings with relevant contacts and potential partners through our user friendly program. VALIDATION : Validate meetings requested by other companies CHECK YOUR AGENDA : Consult your online schedule of pre-planned meetings with the contacts of your choice one week prior to the event. BTOB MEETINGS : You meet your interlocutors during 30 minutes.





What are the participants profile ?

Exhibitors : Exhibitors from sales, marketing departments etc. are looking to promote their activities, find new customers, discover new products/services, position themselves against their competitors...The exhibitors of Rail Industry Meetings can meet the expectations of various sectors such as rail but also automotive, aeronautics, vehicle fitting...

Contractors : Contractors from the purchasing, subcontracting, R&D, technical, service departments, etc. are looking to find new service providers, keep up to date with the latest innovations in the sector, etc.





Useful links:

Please contact Xavier Sicard for more information.

Address:

1, Esplanade des Rives Créatives de l'Escaut

59410 Anzin, France

Contact:

Xavier SICARD - Project Manager

+33 1 41 86 41 10 / xsicard@advbe.com

Claire-Marie Didiot - Marketing and Communication Manager

+33 1 41 86 41 45 / cmdidiot@advbe.com

About advanced business events: abe is an organizer of business conventions or "one-to-one meetings", conferences and congresses dedicated to professionals recognized for their quality in many industrial fields. Through the system of pre-scheduled business meetings, abe provides you with customized tools.

About I-Trans: I-Trans is a competitiveness cluster for transportation and mobility. The cluster's mission is to develop the competitiveness of companies through collaborative innovation as a driver of growth and employment.