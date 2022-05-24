Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Anders Obel

Reason for the notification

Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 147.6



7,104 shares



DKK 147.65 731 shares DKK 148.0 1,321 shares DKK 148.1 879 shares DKK 148.2 660 shares DKK 148.3 994 shares DKK 148.45 11 shares

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Total 11,700 shares

DKK 1,729,025.60

Date of the transaction

2022-05-23

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

