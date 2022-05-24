Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Søborg, DENMARK

Company Announcement
No. 38/2022


            Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 147.6

7,104 shares   

DKK 147.65    731 shares
DKK 148.01,321 shares
DKK 148.1879 shares
DKK 148.2660 shares
DKK 148.3994 shares
DKK 148.4511 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Total 11,700 shares
DKK 1,729,025.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

