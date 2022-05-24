Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Size to Grow by USD 6.58 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market finds that the increasing demand from the consumer electronics sector is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing use in industrial sectors, the total Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market is estimated to reach USD 6.58 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value of USD 5.29 Billion in the year 2021 and the Market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

Furthermore, the growing technological advancements are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, Non-Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors), by Voltage (High Voltage, Low Voltage), by End Users (Industrial, Telecommunications, Computers, Consumer Electronics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Sector to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand from the consumer electronics sector is anticipated to augment the growth of the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market within the estimated period. Consumer electronics are electronic devices intended for personal use. Computers, laptops, mobile devices, smart wearable, television sets, refrigerators, cell phones, and home appliances are examples of consumer electronics equipment that serve one or more functions. Consumer electronics industry growth will be fuelled by market players' continued investments in R&D for the creation of new consumer electronic devices with better functionality. In the first quarter of 2021, Philips, for example, spent USD 506.14 million on R&D. Philips invests considerably in R&D and innovation as part of its Innovation 2025 transformation drive. Customer electronics will grow as a result of aggressive R&D spending and geographic development to fulfil growing consumer needs. These electronics devices need capacitors in their power supplies and DC-DC converters for smoothing and buffering rectified DC voltages. Thus, the growing consumer electronics sector is driving the demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Markets in the years to come.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% during the forecast period.

The Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5.29 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market.



Segmentation of the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market:

Type Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Non-Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Voltage High Voltage Low Voltage

End Users Industrial Telecommunications Computers Consumer Electronics Energy and Power Automotive Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/aluminum-electrolytic-capacitor-market-1574

Growing Use in Industrial Sectors to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing use in industrial sectors such as defense, aerospace, and automotive is anticipated to augment the growth of the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market in the years to come. With superior quality research and a longer life span, new technologies are developing ways to employ aluminium electrolytic capacitors in numerous areas. These capacitors, along with hermetically sealed packages, have found their way into the aerospace and defence industries for a variety of reasons, including cost savings over tantalum capacitors. The idea to utilize in these industries is the sealing established by new glass to aluminium. The sophisticated aluminium electrolytic capacitor has 30G vibration resistance, allowing it to be used in automotive applications. Furthermore, their use in the automobile industry has increased due to superior lifetime and other criteria. These factors are expected to create immense opportunities for aluminium electrolytic capacitors in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the semiconductors industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period and is likely to continue the same trend. This is attributable to the rising demand for electronic devices and increase in manufacturing facilities in economies such as India and China in the region. Furthermore, increasing applications in various industrial sectors is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing technological advancements and research & development are also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market:

Jianghai

Nippon chemi-con

Panasonic

Sam Young

HEC

Aihua

Lelon

Vishay

RubyCon

KEMET

Recent Developments:

Recent Developments:

November, 2021: Panasonic Corporation announced that its Industry Company has commercialized the JX series of SP-Cap conductive polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Markets with the highest level of reliability in the industry. This new series of capacitors is suitable for use in power circuits for increasingly sophisticated communication base stations such as 5G and servers with increasing data traffic.

August, 2021: AVX Corporation released a full range of aluminum capacitors spanning three different electrolytic technologies and six different series. As such, these six series will provide customers with a whole new slate of high-endurance solutions that exhibit low ESR and high capacitance and voltage (high-CV) characteristics in competitively compact and cost-effective form factors ideally suited for use in a broad range of consumer and industrial electronics applications.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market?

How will the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market?

What is the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



o Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors



o Non-Solid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors



• Voltage



o High Voltage



o Low Voltage



• End Users



o Industrial



o Telecommunications



o Computers



o Consumer Electronics



o Energy and Power



o Automotive



o Others



• Region



o North America



o Europe



o Asia Pacific



o Latin America



o Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o U.K



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o Spain



o Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o South East Asia



o Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



o GCC Countries



o South Africa



o Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Jianghai



• Nippon chemi-con



• Panasonic



• Sam Young



• HEC



• Aihua



• Lelon



• Vishay



• RubyCon



• KEMET Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

