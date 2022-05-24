Press release no 8-2022

Copenhagen, May 24, 2022





Konsolidator enters strategic partnership with e-conomic



Konsolidator has entered a strategic partnership with the Danish ERP software provider Visma e-conomic to promote Konsolidator as a consolidation add-on for e-conomic's customer base.

With the partnership, Konsolidator® is now listed within e-conomic's marketplace, where users can find, test, and add the best business integrations and apply them to their e-conomic account.

The partnership with e-conomic is an integrated part of the strategy "Unfolding the potential" where Konsolidator aims to work closely together with providers of cloud ERP systems. With the plug-and-play adoption, Groups using cloud ERP systems can generate high value by adding Konsolidator to their ERP system.



A new sales channel to expand market presence

e-conomic has more than 165,000 customers, of whom approximately 1% are corporate Groups, meaning the total addressable market for Konsolidator® is 1650 Groups. With the partnership Konsolidator and e-conomic will join forces to market and promote Konsolidator's consolidation app. The partnership will allow e-conomic to fill a product capability gap within their ERP system and increase value creation for customers. In return, it will enable Konsolidator to expand its market presence by opening a new sales channel. The existing integration between Konsolidator® and e-conomic already allows e-conomic users to connect their financial data from e-conomic to Konsolidator® to automate their consolidation, but with the presence in e-conomic's marketplace, Konsolidator® will become much more visible for the users.

Thomas Pedersen, Head of Direct & Partner Sales Visma e-conomic comments:

“Konsolidator is an interesting app for us to add to our portfolio as it means we can offer our clients a consolidation solution and continue to deliver consistent value for our users in additional business areas such as consolidation and reporting. This means that we can satisfy our customer's needs and increase retention in the corporate Groups' customer segment."

Claus Finderup Grove, CEO Konsolidator, comments:

"Our ambition is to become the market leader within group consolidation for e-conomic users by offering a plug-and-play consolidation add-on. With self-onboarding, integration to e-conomic, a free trial, and a listing on the e-conomic marketplace, we see a big potential in e-conomic becoming a fast-growing sales channel. And equally important, a sales channel that allows customers to test and onboard our software themselves without needing personal assistance."





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

