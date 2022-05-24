New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280910/?utm_source=GNW

The global dental x-ray equipment market is expected to grow from $1.91 billion in 2021 to $2.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The market is expected to grow to $3.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.



The dental X-ray equipment market consists of sales of dental X-ray equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental X-ray equipment.The dental x-ray or radiograph equipment is used to evaluate oral health.



The equipment is utilized for capturing the images of the interior of teeth and gums to identify impacted teeth and cavities.



The main types of dental X-ray equipment are extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems, and hybrid X-ray systems.Extraoral X-rays are the type of X-ray in which the X-ray film is kept outside the mouth to capture the images.



The technologies involved in dental X-ray equipment are digital and analog. These are used in cosmetics, medical, and forensics applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental X-ray equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in dental X-ray equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing cases of oral disorders are a major factor contributing to the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.Dental X-rays or panoramic image is a vital part of dental care and help the dentist to access oral health including hidden dental structures, bone loss, malignant or benign masses, and cavities.



According to the World Health Organization’s statistics published in March 2020, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth and approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Moreover, oral cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the Asia Pacific. Thus, a growing number of dental disorders are fueling the demand for dental imaging systems including dental X-rays for diagnosis and treatment for dental disorders.



Low healthcare access in developing countries limits the growth of the dental X-ray equipment market.The lack of healthcare resources such as money, infrastructure, and knowledgeable healthcare providers makes it difficult for people to access healthcare services.



Healthcare access is comparatively poor in developing countries, compared to developed nations.For instance, according to the Journal of Global Oral Health, in Uganda, in 97 out of 112 districts surveyed, 15% of the population had no public clinic and were located in the poorest regions of Uganda.



Moreover, among 40 districts with 90% of the rural population, 20% had none and 55% only had one dental clinic. The low healthcare access impacts the demand in developing nations thereby hampering the demand for the dental X-ray equipment market.



The launch of handheld and portable X-ray systems is gaining significant popularity in the dental X-ray equipment market.The companies operating in the industry are majorly focusing on developing advanced equipment to meet the healthcare professional requirements.



For instance, in 2021, Carestream Dental has launched the CS 2400P, a portable x-ray generator. The best features are a battery-free recharging system, the CS 2400P is designed to take high-quality diagnostic images. the system could go from completely discharged to ready-to-go in less than 3 minutes and deliver multiple shots before require to be recharged, which reportedly only takes seconds. The system also utilizes a short exposure time to decrease the risk of motion and to develop sharpness.



In March 2019, ACTEON Group, a UK-based MedTech company specializing in medical and high-tech dental equipment, acquired the dental division from the Italian company, Villa Sistemi Medicali for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, ACTEON Group aims to become one of the top five global leaders in dental imaging by the end of 2020.



The ultra-compact technology of the Villa Sistemi Medicali’s “Prime” PAN-CBCT combined with the AIS software by ACTEON is expected to bring a new range of highly innovative digital imaging equipment to meet the requirements of dental professionals. Villa Sistemi Medicali Dental is based in Milan and is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling digital imaging equipment including CBCT and panoramic X-ray devices.



The countries covered in the dental X-ray equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





