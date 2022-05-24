New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280909/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Lumenis Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Company, and OmniGuide Holdings Inc.



The global urology medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.77 billion in 2021 to $0.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to grow to $1.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.



The urology medical lasers market consists of sales of urology medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture urology medical lasers.Medical lasers are a non-invasive and efficient source of light used for tissue treatment that provides fast healing without discoloration or scarring.



Urology medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the urinary system such as urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), bladder or prostate cancer, and traumatic injuries.



The main types of urology medical lasers are the holmium laser system, diode laser system, thulium laser system, and others.The holmium laser system is the process of removing stones in the bladder, kidneys, ureters, or urethra using lasers.



The applications involved are benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph), urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (nmibc), and others. The end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the urology medical lasers market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the urology medical lasers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Rising cases of urological disorders contribute to the demand for the urology medical lasers market.Growing urological cases including bladder cancer and prostate diseases among others are boosting the demand for minimally invasive surgeries and related devices.



According to the American Institute for Cancer Research’s statistics on bladder statistics, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in men and the 17th most common cancer in women. The surge in urological diseases and conditions increases the demand for urological surgeries and supports the growth of the urology medical lasers market.



Major players operating in the market are continuously focusing on developing new products incorporating advanced technology to meet the requirement of medical professionals.For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation, a Japanese manufacturer of innovative medical and surgical products, launched the Soltive SuperPulsed Thulium Fiber Laser System designed for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue applications in urology.



The SuperPulsed thulium fiber laser dust stones into very fine particles faster than other laser systems.



In April 2019, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of innovative technology solutions for medical and surgical procedures, acquired Lithotripsy system design and production technology from Cybersonics, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Olympus Corporation to expand manufacturing and enhance treatment for stone disease and enable the company to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of life of patients. Cybersonics, Inc. is a USA-based company engaged in designing and developing medical devices that utilize ultrasonic energy. The medical devices developed by the company include high-power ultrasonic systems used in the field of neurosurgery, urology, and peripheral vascular surgery.



The countries covered in the urology medical lasers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





