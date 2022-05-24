New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280908/?utm_source=GNW





The global biopsy devices market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The market is expected to grow to $3.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.



The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient’s body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.



The main product types in biopsy devices are needle-based biopsy instruments, core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, biopsy forceps, and localization wires.The core biopsy devices utilize a large hollow needle to make a small incision in the skin over the lump.



The various imaging technologies included are MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and CT scan. The applications included in this market are breast biopsy, gynecological biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gastroenterology biopsy, and others that are used in diagnostics and imaging centers, hospitals, and others.



North America was the largest region in the biopsy devices market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the biopsy devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in the number of cancer cases contributed to the growth of the biopsy devices market.A biopsy is a primary approach used by doctors to diagnose any abnormalities in the bodies if the presence of cancer cells is suspected.



For instance, in 2020, according to the American Institute of cancer research, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases around the world. It was estimated that 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. Among them, lung and breast cancers are the most common cancers in the world, and about 12.5% and 12.2% of the new cases are diagnosed in 2020.



The rise in complications associated with biopsies is expected to limit the growth of the biopsy devices market.Complications resulting from a biopsy include excessive bleeding, infection, puncture damage to nearby organ tissue, and skin numbness around the biopsy site.



In some cases, not enough materials are collected and the process needs to be repeated. According to research published in January 2020, major bleeding after percutaneous native kidney biopsy was around 4.3%. These complications in biopsy procedures impact the market’s growth.



Robot-assisted biopsy systems are shaping the biopsy devices market and help avoid complications after the biopsy.The robot-assisted biopsy is done to increase the precision and accuracy of the biopsy process and medical authorities have been approving the devices to make the process easier.



For instance, in 2019, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Intuitive Surgical Inc’s Ion Endoluminal Lung Biopsy System, a robot-assisted lung biopsy device that uses an ultra-thin articulating robotic catheter. The robotic catheter has an outer diameter of 3.5 mm so that physicians can navigate through thin and tortuous airways and can move 180 degrees in all directions. The system is equipped with a flexible biopsy needle that can pass through tight bends so that it can collect tissue in the peripheral lung.



In January 2019, IZI Medical Products, a radiology medical device company, has acquired soft tissue and breast localization needle assets from Cook Medical for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands the breadth of the products offered by IZI Medical and strengthens diagnostics and therapeutic areas.



The countries covered in the biopsy devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





