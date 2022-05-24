Outlook on the Natural Biopolymers Global Market to 2031 - Current Market Conditions, Players, End-user Markets, Trends and Future Outlook

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Natural Biopolymers: PHA, Polysaccharides, Protein, Algal & Fungal, Mycelium and Chitosan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for biopolymers extracted from agro-food wastes, biomass such as polysaccharides, proteins and lipids, as well as those produced by yeast biomass, algae or by bacterial fermentation, have attracted a significant amount of research and industrial interest over the last few years. Applications have been developed for food packaging, agricultural films, membranes, sustainable clothes etc. and will continue to grow with continued government and industry push for sustainable plastics.



Biopolymers or natural polymers are naturally occurring polymers formed by plants, animals, and microorganisms. In this group naturally occurring and chemically modified polymers are included, such as cellulose, chitin, gelatin, vegetal proteins, ?-glucan, dextrane, and kefiran. Biopolymers are directly used as obtained from their sources and are biodegradable; they are also referred to as natural polymers.



Report contents include:

Analysis of overall bioplastics/biopolymers global market in 2021, and forecast to 2031

Current market conditions, players, end user markets, trends and future outlook

Market challenges for wider adoption of natural biopolymers

Global production capacities and consumption, by market. Market forecasts to 2031

Analysis of natural biopolymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Protein-based biopolymers, algal and fungal based biopolymers, chitin etc

End user market analysis including packaging, consumer products, automotive, textiles, medical devices, electronics and building materials

145 companies profiled. Companies profiled include Algix, Mango Materials, Kaneka, Danimer Scientific, Newlight Technologies, Tianan Biologic, Eranova, Loliware LLC, Uluu, Notpla, Oimo, Bolt Threads, Bio Fab NZ, Ecovative Design LLC and many more

Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 BIO-POLYMERS AND BIO-PLASTICS

2.1 The global plastics market

2.1.1 Global production

2.1.2 The importance of plastic

2.1.3 Issues with plastics use

2.1.4 Market trends

2.1.5 Bio-based plastics global production

2.1.6 Main bio-plastics producers and global production capacities

2.1.6.1 Producers

2.1.6.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

2.1.6.3 By region

2.1.7 Global demand for bio-based and sustainable plastics 2020, by market

2.1.8 Impact of COVID-19 crisis on the bioplastics market and future demand

2.1.9 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market

2.2 Bio-based or renewable plastics

2.2.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

2.2.2 Novel bio-based plastics

2.3 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

2.3.1 Biodegradability

2.3.2 Compostability

2.4 Advantages and disadvantages

2.5 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

2.6 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types



3 THE GLOBAL NATURAL BIOPOLYMERS/BIOPLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

3.1.1 Types

3.1.1.1 PHB

3.1.1.2 PHBV

3.1.2 Synthesis and production processes

3.1.3 Market analysis

3.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) production capacities, by country

3.1.5 Commercially available PHAs

3.1.6 Markets for PHAs

3.1.6.1 Packaging

3.1.6.2 Cosmetics

3.1.6.3 Medical

3.1.6.4 Agriculture

3.1.7 Producers

3.2 Polysaccharides

3.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.2.1.1 Market analysis

3.2.1.2 Producers

3.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

3.2.2.1 Market analysis

3.2.2.2 Producers

3.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers

3.2.3.1 Market analysis

3.2.3.2 Producers

3.3 Protein-based bioplastics

3.3.1 Types, applications and producers

3.4 Algal and fungal

3.4.1 Algal

3.4.1.1 Advantages

3.4.1.2 Production

3.4.1.3 Commercialization

3.4.2 Mycelium

3.4.2.1 Properties

3.4.2.2 Applications

3.4.2.3 Commercialization

3.5 Chitosan

3.6 Market segmentation of natural biopolymers/bioplastics

3.6.1 Packaging

3.6.2 Consumer products

3.6.3 Automotive

3.6.4 Textiles

3.6.5 Electronics

3.6.6 Building materials

3.6.7 Agriculture and horticulture



4 NATURAL BIOPOLYMERS COMPANY PROFILES (145 company profiles)



5 REFERENCES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b36pv