New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280907/?utm_source=GNW





The global brain and neuroimaging devices market is expected to grow from $33.17 billion in 2021 to $35.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The market is expected to grow to $43.84 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.



The brain and neuroimaging devices market consists of sales of brain and neuroimaging devices and related services by businesses that manufacture them. Brain and neuroimaging devices are medical devices used to capture the structure and function of the brain for studying the areas affected by neurological disorders, brain functioning, and activity of the brain.



The main imaging types of brain and neuroimaging devices are functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and others.Positron emission tomography (PET) is a type of imaging technique that measures the metabolic activity of the cells of body tissues using radioactive substances.



The various applications of brain and neuroimaging devices are Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, dementia, sleep disorders, and other applications that are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the brain and neuroimaging devices market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the brain and neuroimaging devices market.



Africa. was the smallest region in the brain and neuroimaging devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the incidence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the market. According to a report by Neurological Alliance published in 2019, the number of neurological cases in England has reached 14.7 million and 1 in 6 people suffer from neurological disorders. Brain and neuroimaging devices are used to diagnose neurological disorders increasing the survival rate and management of the disease. This increasing incidence rate is expected to drive the brain and neuroimaging devices market.



The high cost of imaging devices is anticipated to hamper the market for brain and neuroimaging devices.Neurological and cognitive psychology research and design brain-computer interfaces require high-end machines such as Electroencephalography (EEG), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) among others.



These are high-cost devices, for instance, the new 64-slice CT scanners range between $500,000 and $700,000, cost of a PETCT scanner ranges from $225,000 to $750,000, which is not affordable for all hospitals and labs, mainly in developing countries. Thus, the high cost of imaging devices hampers the buying capacity of hospitals and diagnostic labs, hampering the brain and neuroimaging devices market.



Companies and researchers are focusing on developing portable brain scanners that are expected to revolutionize brain imaging by lowering the cost of devices, making them affordable and accessible to all.EMVision Medical Devices and researchers at Queensland University have developed a portable brain scanner technology that enables brain scanning to be performed at almost any location.



Researchers at University College London have developed a portable MEG brain scanner that is lightweight, worn like just a helmet but can measure brain activity even as people make natural movements, providing improved imaging opportunities for patients with disorders that cause unprompted body movements, such as epilepsy.



The countries covered in the brain and neuroimaging devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280907/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________