Worldwide Potting Soil and Mixes Industry to 2027 - Rising Market for Ornamental Plants is Driving Growth

Increasing demand in enhancing interior aesthetics and improving greenery is one of the major factors driving the global potting soil and mixes market growth. The growing application of soil mats has also boosted the gardening yields thereby assisting to regulate soil temperatures and decreasing weed development. Manufacturers are focusing on producing more sustainable and safe products with nutrients and minerals for soil. Thus, the increase in focus to provide eco-friendly solutions has encouraged many residential owners to procure safe and soil mixes.



The potting mixes and soil market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.50% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



Segmentation Analysis

The growing demand for healthy produce has enabled the end-user to rely on organic means and certified products with a growing consciousness of organic consumption. Globally nearly 2% of the farmlands are turning organic. In contrast, organic farming in gardens and farms has helped produce high-quality and certified produce using natural potting soil mixes, which is expected to witness a positive demand for the organic mix.

Vendor Analysis

Vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasann Deilmann have an established presence in the market along with numerous domestic gardening tool manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations.



Geographical Analysis

The soil and mixing market are expected to witness huge demand in developed countries like North America and Europe. With growing horticulture and growing demand for gardening has relatively increased post-COVID. Acknowledging the benefits of therapeutic effects due to gardening has attracted many residents to adopt indoor and community gardening during the forecasted period.



The Report Includes:

1. The analysis of the global potting mixes and soil market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the potting mixes and soil market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global potting mixes and soil market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



