Worldwide Potting Soil and Mixes Industry to 2027 - Rising Market for Ornamental Plants is Driving Growth

Increasing demand in enhancing interior aesthetics and improving greenery is one of the major factors driving the global potting soil and mixes market growth. The growing application of soil mats has also boosted the gardening yields thereby assisting to regulate soil temperatures and decreasing weed development. Manufacturers are focusing on producing more sustainable and safe products with nutrients and minerals for soil. Thus, the increase in focus to provide eco-friendly solutions has encouraged many residential owners to procure safe and soil mixes.
The potting mixes and soil market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.50% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
Segmentation Analysis
The growing demand for healthy produce has enabled the end-user to rely on organic means and certified products with a growing consciousness of organic consumption. Globally nearly 2% of the farmlands are turning organic. In contrast, organic farming in gardens and farms has helped produce high-quality and certified produce using natural potting soil mixes, which is expected to witness a positive demand for the organic mix.
Vendor Analysis
Vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasann Deilmann have an established presence in the market along with numerous domestic gardening tool manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations.
Geographical Analysis
The soil and mixing market are expected to witness huge demand in developed countries like North America and Europe. With growing horticulture and growing demand for gardening has relatively increased post-COVID. Acknowledging the benefits of therapeutic effects due to gardening has attracted many residents to adopt indoor and community gardening during the forecasted period.
The Report Includes:
1. The analysis of the global potting mixes and soil market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the potting mixes and soil market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global potting mixes and soil market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Soil Mix
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Sales Channel
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Application on Sports Grounds
7.2 Current Market Scenario
7.3 Consumer Preferences for Eco-Friendly Gardening Products
7.4 Impact of COVID-19
7.4.1 Acquisition of Raw Materials
7.4.2 Domestic Vs International Availability
7.4.3 Transportation and Personnel Limitations
7.4.4 Limitations
7.4.5 Action Plan for Future
7.5 Raw Materials Used To Prepare Potting Soil
7.5.1 Peat
7.5.2 Coconut Coir
7.5.3 Wood
7.5.4 Bark
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Vertical Gardening
8.2 Improving Crop Yields
8.3 Decline in Availability of Arable Land
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth Across Landscaping Industry
9.2 Growing Market for Ornamental Plants
9.3 Rising Popularity of Greenhouse Farming
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Product Differentiation
10.2 Growing Popularity of Hydro phonic Plantations and Aero Gardens
10.3 Threats Associated with Increasing Adoption of Peat
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Application in Residential Sector
11.1.2 Application in Commercial Sector
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Soil Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 All-Purpose Potting Soil & Mixes
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Market by Geography
12.4 Seed-Starting Mix
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Organic Mix
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
12.6 Plant-Specific Mix
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Market by Geography
13 Soil Application Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Indoor Gardening
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Lawn & Landscape
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Certified Organic Users
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Sales Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline Sales
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Online Sales
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
17 Europe
18 APAC
19 Latin America
20 Middle East & Africa
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 COMPO GROUP
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offering
22.1.3 Key Strategies
22.1.4 Key Strengths
22.1.5 Key Opportunities
22.2 ESPOMA ORGANIC POTTING SOIL
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Product Offerings
22.2.3 Key Strategies
22.2.4 Key Strengths
22.2.5 Key Opportunities
22.3 KLASMANN- DEILMANN
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.3.3 Key Strategies
22.3.4 Key Strengths
22.3.5 Key Opportunities
22.4 SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offerings
22.4.3 Key Strategies
22.4.4 Key Strengths
22.4.5 Key Opportunities
22.5 SUNGRO
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offering
22.5.3 Key Strategies
22.5.4 Key Strengths
22.5.5 Key Opportunities
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 ASB GREENWORLD
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.2 B.D WHITE TOP SOIL CO.
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.3 COCO GARDEN
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.4 FLORENTAISE
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.5 FOXFARM
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.6 JIFFY GROWING SOLUTIONS
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offerings
23.7 LAMBERT PEAT MOSS COMPANY
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Product Offerings
23.8 MICHIGAN PEAT COMPANY
23.8.1 Business Overview
23.8.2 Product Offering
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
