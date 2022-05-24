New York, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coronary Atherectomy Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280903/?utm_source=GNW

The global coronary atherectomy devices market is expected to grow from $0.17 billion in 2021 to $0.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to grow to $0.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.



The coronary atherectomy devices market consists of sales of coronary atherectomy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture coronary atherectomy devices.Coronary atherectomy devices are used to remove atherosclerosis from coronary blood vessels.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main products of coronary atherectomy devices are directional atherectomy devices, orbital atherectomy devices, photo-ablative atherectomy devices, rotational atherectomy devices, and others.The rotational atherectomy device is a long catheter with an oval-shaped burr that is encrusted with microscopic diamond embedded surface tip.



The various application involved are peripheral vascular, cardiovascular, and neurovascular that are used by end-users such as hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, research laboratories, and academic institutes.



North America was the largest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the coronary atherectomy devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has resulted in an increased demand for atherectomy devices for the treatment of CVDs.The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2019, 17.9 million people die from CVDs worldwide every year. It is a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and includes cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, coronary heart disease, and other conditions. According to the British Heart Foundation, 2020, Coronary Heart Disease is responsible for around 64,000 deaths in the UK each year, an average of 180 people each day, or one death around every eight minutes. One in seven men and one in twelve women in the United Kingdom die from coronary heart disease. Therefore, increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global coronary atherectomy devices market.



During the forecast period, the long approval processes for medical devices are expected to restrain the growth of the coronary atherectomy devices market.Regulatory bodies have imposed strict labeling requirements, pre-market approval, medical device reporting, and the launching of products.



These devices fall under the Class II category and are considered to be highly risky. Therefore, stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the coronary atherectomy devices market.



Large coronary atherectomy equipment market manufacturers are strategically partnering and collaborating with start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in 2021, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has announced the acquisition of peripheral support catheters from Wavepoint Medical LLC with an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company operate on developing and commercializing creative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease.



In May 2019, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. acquired the WIRION Embolic Protection System and its related assets from Gardia Medical for $5.6 million. The WIRION System has higher adaptability than other available embolic protection systems because it can be used with any .014" guidewire and for all types of peripheral interventions. Also, the WIRION System is the only embolic protection device indicated for use with any atherectomy system. Gardia Medical Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that produces specialized catheter-based delivery systems to deliver, lock, and use devices on any guidewire.



The countries covered in the coronary atherectomy devices market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





