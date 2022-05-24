The Worldwide Mammography Industry Revenue is Expected to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mammography Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mammography market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.61% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the growing focus of the organizations in the healthcare industry on developing advanced diagnostic devices and screening solutions for chronic diseases, followed by the increasing healthcare expenditure globally are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Additionally, factors such as the growing prevalence of breast cancer around the globe, and the rising need for the early diagnosis of the chronic disease is projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global mammography market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 4530 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of more than USD 1990 Million in the year 2020.
The global mammography market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, technology, end-user, and by region. By product, the market is segmented into analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis systems. Amongst these, the digital mammography systems segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 2570 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of more than USD 1140 Million.
On the basis of regional analysis, the global mammography market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Amongst these, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 1740 Million by the end of 2030. Additionally, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of about USD 770 Million.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global mammography market that are included in our report are General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, PLANMED OY, Carestream Health, Konica Minolta, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Metaltronica S.p.A., General Medical Merate S.p.A., and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
4. Analyst Review
5. Executive Summary - Global Mammography Market
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Market Drivers
6.2. Market Trends
7. Key Market Opportunities
8. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
9. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
10. Industry Risk Analysis
11. Analysis on Ongoing trends in Mammography Market
12. Pricing Analysis of Mammography Market
13. Value Chain Analysis
14. Competitive Positioning
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
15.2. Competitive Benchmarking
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. General Electric Company
15.3.2. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
15.3.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.4. Siemens Healthcare GmbH
15.3.5. PLANMED OY
15.3.6. Carestream Health
15.3.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.
15.3.8. Hologic, Inc.
15.3.9. Canon Medical Systems Corporation
15.3.10. Metaltronica S.p.A.
15.3.11. General Medical Merate S.p.A.
16. Global Mammography Market 2020-2030
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. By Value (USD Million)
16.3. Market Segmentation by:
16.3.1. Product
16.3.1.1. Analog Mammography Systems, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.1.2. Digital Mammography Systems, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.1.2.1. Computed Radiography Systems, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.1.2.2. Digital Radiography Systems, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.1.3. Breast Tomosynthesis Systems, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.2. Technology
16.3.2.1. 2D Mammography, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.2.2. 3D Mammography, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.2.3. Combined 2D and 3D Mammography, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.3. End-User
16.3.3.1. Hospitals, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.3.2. Diagnostic Centers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.3.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
16.3.4. Region
16.3.4.1. North America
16.3.4.2. Europe
16.3.4.3. Asia Pacific
16.3.4.4. Latin America
16.3.4.5. Middle East & Africa
17. North America Mammography Market 2020-2030
18. Europe Mammography Market 2020-2030
19. Asia Pacific Mammography Market 2020-2030
20. Latin America Mammography Market 2020-2030
21. Middle East & Africa Mammography Market 2020-2030
