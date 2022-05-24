Global Graphene Quantum Dots Market Outlook to 2030 - Featuring Sisco Research Laboratories, American Elements and ACS Material Among Others

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene Quantum Dots Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. Factors such as the growing advancements in medical imaging technology, rising advancements in healthcare, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the surge in use of GQDs in optoelectronics are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. The global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 15670 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 2060 Thousand in the year 2020.



The global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by form, application, end-user, and by region. By application, the market is segmented into bio-imaging, cancer therapeutics, temperature sensing, drug delivery, LEDs lighter converters, and others. The temperature sensing segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of about USD 5680 Thousand by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of around USD 640 Thousand.



On the basis of regional analysis, the global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The market in the Asia Pacific, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 6280 Thousand by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of about USD 750 Thousand.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market that are included in our report are Merck KGaA, NANOCHEMAZONE, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, ACS Material, LLC, Graphene Square Inc., Strem Chemicals, Inc., Dotz Nano Limited, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd., and others.



