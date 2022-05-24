APAC Insulin Syringes Industry to 2027 - Players Include Novo Nordisk, Biocon, Eli Lilly and Company and Abbott Laboratories

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Type 2 Diabetes and Type 1 Diabetes), By Syringe Size, By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).



Insulin syringes are widely used among diabetic patients for easier diabetes care, with around 40% of patients injecting insulin using these syringes. Insulin syringes are single-use disposable devices. This ensures that the needles are sterile, reducing the danger of infection from previously used needles. To minimize lipohypertrophy, or an abnormal fat accumulation under the skin, it's also necessary to rotate injection sites. With daily insulin shots, it's a frequent problem. Insulin is injected subcutaneously - that is, just under the skin - to avoid the needle puncturing muscle, which might alter the blood sugar levels.



As the prevalence of diabetes rises, so will the need for insulin, which will have a favourable impact on market growth. Patients are increasingly using portable tools like insulin syringes for more convenient diabetes care, with roughly 40.0 percent of diabetics injecting insulin with syringes.



In China, unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity are contributing to rising rates of overweight and obesity, both of which are risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. In China, more than a third of adults are overweight, with 7% of persons being obese. Youngsters in China are also at danger of acquiring diabetes as a result of unhealthy lifestyles: more than 4 in 5 teenagers aged 11 to 17 do not receive adequate physical activity, and obesity in children are fast rising. As a result, increased diabetes cases will propel the Insulin Syringes Market forward.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $182 million by 2027. The Japan market is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 5.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 6.8% during (2021 - 2027).



Based on Disease, the market is segmented into Type 2 Diabetes and Type 1 Diabetes. Based on Syringe Size, the market is segmented into 3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml), 1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml), 1CC Syringe (1ml) and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Nipro Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

3.1 Asia Pacific Type 2 Diabetes Market by Country

3.2 Asia Pacific Type 1 Diabetes Market by Country



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

4.1 Asia Pacific 3/10 CC Syringe (0.3ml) Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific 1/2 CC Syringe (0.5ml) Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific 1CC Syringe (1ml) Market by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific Other Syringe Size Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by End User

5.1 Asia Pacific Hospitals & Clinics Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Homecare Settings Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Others Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Country

6.1 China Insulin Syringes Market

6.1.1 China Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.1.2 China Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.1.3 China Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.2 Japan Insulin Syringes Market

6.2.1 Japan Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.2.2 Japan Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.2.3 Japan Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.3 India Insulin Syringes Market

6.3.1 India Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.3.2 India Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.3.3 India Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.4 South Korea Insulin Syringes Market

6.4.1 South Korea Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.4.2 South Korea Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.4.3 South Korea Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.5 Singapore Insulin Syringes Market

6.5.1 Singapore Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.5.2 Singapore Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.5.3 Singapore Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.6 Malaysia Insulin Syringes Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.6.2 Malaysia Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.6.3 Malaysia Insulin Syringes Market by End User

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Disease

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size

6.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Insulin Syringes Market by End User



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Novo Nordisk A/S

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.1.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

7.3 Biocon Limited

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4 Eli Lilly and Company

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4.5.3 Approvals and Trials:

7.5 Abbott Laboratories

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Approvals and Trials:

7.9 Terumo Corporation

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental Analysis

7.10. Nipro Corporation

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Analysis

7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.10.4 Research & Development Expenses



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbltpq