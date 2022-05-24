English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Insider information May 24, 2022 at 13:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ REINSTATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2022

At the meeting held on May 23, 2022, Honkarakenne Oyj's Board of Directors decided to issue new financial guidelines for 2022. Honkarakenne Oyj withdrew its financial guidance for 2022 in a stock exchange release on March 1, 2022 due to the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and the suspension of sales in Russia. Honkarakenne Oyj’s outlook for the rest of the year has become clearer and this allows restoring the guidance for the year 2022.

At its meeting on May 23, 2022, the Board of Directors decided to reinstate its financial guidance.

New guidance for 2022

Honkarakenne’s outlook is that revenue (net sales) will increase from the previous year and profit before taxes will be at the previous year’s level.

Previous guidances for 2022

Withdrawal of the financial guidance, published on March 1, 2022:

At a meeting held on March 1, 2022, Honkarakenne Oyj's Board of Directors decided to withdraw the financial guidance for 2022 published on February 16, 2022. Due to the ongoing uncertainties, the Board of Directors refrains from providing any new guidance for 2022 at this time.

Previous guidance in connection with the financial statement bulletin 2021, published February 16, 2022:

Honkarakenne's outlook is that net sales and profit before taxes will remain at the previous year's level in 2022.

Honkarakenne's half-year financial report for January-June 2022 will be published on August 24, 2022.

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com