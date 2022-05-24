Global cancer diagnostics market size to record 6.2% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to progress with 6.2% CAGR during 2022-2028 to amass a valuation of USD 75 billion by the year 2028.





The study also comprises of an overview of major geographies and their future estimates, including the influence of the COVID-19 crisis. Moving further, the research elucidates the overview of industry’s leading competitors with detailed descriptions about the product offerings, company portfolios, financials, and major developments like mergers, partnerships, and investments.

The industry is majorly driven by growing prevalence of various types of cancer as well as surging technical breakthroughs that aid in better imaging of cancerous cells, improved equipment to detect the kind of cancer, and increased efficiency of the results.

For the unversed, cancer is a condition in which some cells in the body grow out of control and spread to other parts of the body. Cancer diagnostics is a process of identifying proteins, biomarkers, and other indicators that lead to the detection of a cancerous tumor.

Furthermore, supportive government initiatives for growing awareness about early disease diagnosis & prevention, soaring number of diagnostics laboratories, and booming popularity of yoga and other health practices are expected to bolster the industry trends during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and the development of diverse diagnostic techniques for distinct cancer mutations may hamper global cancer diagnostics market expansion.

COVID-19 impact:

With the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, factors like strict government rules, nationwide lockdowns, an increase in infection rate, as well as decreasing patient visits to hospitals & clinics, and limited availability of medical professionals & healthcare staff had negatively impacted the business sphere in the recent past.

Market segment overview:

Based on type terrain, the industry is divided into biopsy, endoscopy, imaging, genetic tests, laboratory tests, and others.

In terms of disease indication, the market is branched into skin cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, and blood cancer.

On the basis of end-user scope, the marketplace is categorized into diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and hospitals & clinics.

Competitive dashboard:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Abbott Laboratories are the leading players in global cancer diagnostics industry.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Biopsy

Endoscopy

Imaging

Genetic Tests

Laboratory Tests

Others

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Disease Indication (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Skin Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End-User (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market, Company Profile (Revenue, USD, 2018-2028)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,

Siemens Healthineers AG

Qiagen N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

