Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022

15 billion in 2021 to $0.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow to $0.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.



The dental lasers market consists of sales of dental lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental lasers.Dental lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth.



These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during the root canal, biopsy, or lesion removal. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main products in dental lasers are soft tissue, all tissue, and dental welding lasers.Dental welding lasers are devices that are used to treat teeth-related medical conditions.



The various applications involved are conservative dentistry, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, implantology, peri-implantitis, periodontics, and tooth whitening. The various end-users involved are hospitals and dental clinics.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the growth of the dental lasers market.According to the World Health Organization, oral health conditions include dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancers, Noma, and other diseases.



The prevalence of periodontal disease, common gum disease in adults, was reported to range between 20% to 50%.For instance, according to World Health Organisation data 2020, More than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth).



Severe periodontal (gum) disease, which is resulting in tooth loss, with almost 10% of the global population affected. The rise in the prevalence of oral disease increased the demand for lasers to treat oral diseases thereby driving the dental lasers market.



The growing geriatric population globally contributed to the dental lasers market. According to the World Bank population, in 2019, 9.9% of the world population is above 65 years of age and according to the United Nations (UN), the population over 80 years is projected to triple from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 that is 13% of adults over 65 years of age have lost all their natural teeth and 26% of adults over 75 years. The growing geriatric population boosted the demand for dental services and this, in turn, drove the market for the dental lasers market.



The high cost and limitations of dental lasers are expected to limit the dental lasers market.According to WebMD, a publisher of information on human health, the cost of the dental laser machine is much higher compared to the cost of a traditional dental drill.



The cost of the dental laser is from a few thousand dollars to above $100,000 that can be used for teeth cutting and the cost of the dental drill is around $600.The dental laser has limitations such as not being used for teeth with fillings in place, filling cavities located in between teeth, and cannot being used to remove defective crowns or silver fillings.



The high cost and limitations associated with a dental laser make it less accessible to a large population and harm the dental lasers market.



In July 2019, LightScalpel was merged with its sister company LuxarCare into one organization by Aesculight, the parent company for both companies.The merging of the two companies is to maximize operational efficiencies and to best serve the global markets.



LuxarCare has technical experience in both the industrial and medical carbon dioxide (CO2) laser marketplace. LightScalpel is an American-based surgical CO2 laser designer and manufacturer located in Bothell, Washington.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the dental lasers market reports are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





