Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022

The global dental implants market is expected to grow from $5.68 billion in 2021 to $6.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to grow to $9.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.



The dental implants market consists of sales of dental implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture dental implants. A dental implant is an artificial tooth root that is put in the jaw to carry a tooth or bridge substitution.



The main products of dental implants are tapered implants and parallel walled implants.A tapered implant is a cylindrical implant in which the endosseous part is narrow in diameter towards the apex.



The dental implants are made up of materials such as are titanium and zirconium that are used by various end-users such as hospitals and dental clinics.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dental implants market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dental implants market.



Africa. was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising prevalence of dental caries that require dental implants for treatment increase the demand for dental implants.Dental caries is a multifactorial, chronic condition arising from various causes such as nutrition, saliva, micro-organisms, trace minerals, genetic predisposition, and tooth morphology leading to tooth decay.



In 2019, according to BMC Oral Health, the prevalence of primary caries teeth in China was 27.14%, with a higher proportion among girls (27.32%) compared to boys (26.99%). Dental implants have also become popular as an alternative to removable dentures and are used to replace lost teeth. As a result, the increasing demand for dental implants to replace lost teeth stimulates market growth.



The high cost of dental implants is a key factor hampering the growth of the dental implants market.Dental implants are a form of dental surgery that involves multi-stage surgery and are one of the costliest dental procedures to repair false teeth.



For instance, dental implants cost an average of between $3,000-$4,500 per tooth in the USA, including total implant size, abutment and crown, and bone graft, which is often needed, cost an additional $200-$3,200. The high cost of dental implants makes them unaffordable for medium and low-income groups obstructing the growth of the dental implants market.



Dental implant technology has advanced with the introduction of new technologies and equipment, which improve the consistency and quality of implant treatment.Companies are manufacturing implants that suit the patients’ aesthetics.



For instance, in June 2019, to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the patient population, Southern Implants Pty introduced the INVERTA implant. The INVERTA Implant is a novel implant with an advanced body-shift design that enables apical bone participation in the immediate placement of implants and a coronal chamber for bone development resulting in realistic aesthetics.



In 2020, Keystone Dental, a US-based dental implant company acquired Osteon Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is providing Keystone a synergistic sales opportunity to expand in the $5 billion dental implant market.



Osteon Medical is an Australia-based company manufacturer of dental implants.



The countries covered in the dental implants market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





