Global Waste to Energy Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Waste Management, Hitachi Zosen and Xcel Energy Among Others

The Waste to Energy market was valued at 53.6 billion US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 94.5 billion US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



This report focuses on the Waste to Energy market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waste to Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Points Covered in the Report

Market Revenue of the Waste to Energy Market from 2017 to 2029.

Market Forecast for Waste to Energy Market from 2021 to 2029.

Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.

Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.

Key Technology revenue and forecast.

Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.

Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on the Waste to Energy Market.

The major players in the Waste to Energy market are Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment.

Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Waste Management Inc

AA SpA

Veolia Environnement SA

Hitachi Zosen Corp

MVV Energie AG

Martin GmbH

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd

Suez Group

Xcel Energy Inc

Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc

Covanta Holding Corp

China Everbright Group

