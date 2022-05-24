Global Waste to Energy Market Forecast to 2029 - Featuring Waste Management, Hitachi Zosen and Xcel Energy Among Others

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste to Energy Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Waste to Energy market was valued at 53.6 billion US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 94.5 billion US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the Waste to Energy market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waste to Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.
Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Key Points Covered in the Report
- Market Revenue of the Waste to Energy Market from 2017 to 2029.
- Market Forecast for Waste to Energy Market from 2021 to 2029.
- Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.
- Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.
- Key Technology revenue and forecast.
- Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.
- Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on the Waste to Energy Market.
The major players in the Waste to Energy market are Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment.
Companies Mentioned
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
- Waste Management Inc
- AA SpA
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Hitachi Zosen Corp
- MVV Energie AG
- Martin GmbH
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc
- China Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd
- Suez Group
- Xcel Energy Inc
- Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc
- Covanta Holding Corp
- China Everbright Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70sf70