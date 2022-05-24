Valoe Corporation Decreases the Subscription Price of the Convertible Bond 1/2022

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 May 2022 at 13.15 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the “Company”) has resolved to decrease the subscription price of the Convertible Bond 1/2022 disclosed on 26 April 2022 to EUR 0.070 per share. The previous subscription price was EUR 0.075 per share. As a result of the amendment, the Convertible Bond 1/2022 shall be converted to a maximum of 42,857,142 new shares in the Company or treasury shares. The other terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2022 remain unchanged.

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.