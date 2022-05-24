Worldwide Blood Testing Industry to 2029 - Key Drivers & Restraints and Detailed COVID-19 Impact on Blood Testing Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Testing Market, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blood Testing Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



This report focuses on the Blood Testing market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Blood Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Key Points Covered in the Report

Market Revenue of Blood Testing Market from 2017 to 2029.

Market Forecast for Blood Testing Market from 2021 to 2029.

Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.

Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.

Key Type and Methods revenue and forecast.

Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.

Market driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on Blood Testing Market.

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cepheid Corporation, Danaher (Beckman Coulter), Grifols, S.A., Novartis International, PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Una Health, Waters Corporation Others are amongst the prominent competitors in the market.

