Industry 4.0 Market: USD 337.10 Billion by 2028 at a 16.4% CAGR

Pune, India, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industry 4.0 market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 337.10 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 16.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Industry 4.0 Market,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 101.69 billion in 2020.



Key Industry Developments:

March 2020 - Cisco Systems Inc. announced its collaboration with Microsoft Corporation. This collaboration will allow seamless data orchestration from Cisco IoT Edge to Azure IoT Cloud, and it also empowers users to get a pre-integrated IoT edge-to-cloud application solution and seamless flow of data through IoT edge.





Request a Sample Copy of Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industry-4-0-market-102375





The increasing internet penetration is boosting the market growth opportunity. The recent advancements in digital technologies, along with industrial automation, have widened the opportunity for the market. For instance, in May 2021, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited announced the launch of Phantom Edge to offer real time view of electric parameters, appliance level information, electrical energy consumption, and operating usage. The Phantom Edge combines of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of things (IoT) and can be used in various sectors including retail, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture and mobility among others.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 16.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 337.10 Billion Base Year 2020 Industry 4.0 market Size in 2020 USD 101.69 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Application, Vertical, and Geography Industry 4.0 market Growth Drivers Increased Adoption of Industrial Robots is Expected to Drive Growth Data Risks Associated with Integration of Advanced Technologies to Restrict Growth





The outbreak of the coronavirus has affected the global economy adversely, however, it had positive impact on industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). As the businesses are adopting to a higher level of internet of things (IoT) technology and workflow. For instance, in March 2020, the European Commission came up with a temporary framework that promoted the growth of advanced industry solutions among small and medium-sized businesses. This is expected to boost the market in upcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-4-0-market-102375





What does the Report Provide?

The Industry 4.0 market report offers in depth analysis of various factors, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis of different regions. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that contribute in boosting the market.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the market is segmented into industrial automation, smart factory, and industrial IoT.

Based on application, the industrial automation system held a market share of 21.0% in 2020. This is attributable to increasing adoption of automated services by businesses to increase their efficiency.

By vertical, the market is divided into manufacturing, energy & utilities, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, electronics and consumer goods, and others.

Lastly, in terms of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, South America Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factor

Increasing Adoption of Robots to Drive Industry 4.0 market Growth

In recent times, the demand for robots have increased. Moreover, robots, which were previously costlier and had limited offerings are now inexpensive machines that are capable of performing a wide range of tasks. Specifically, industrial robots, are widely used by people all over the world. For instance, a report by the latest robotics industry trends, suggest that industrial robots are increasingly being used in manufacturing hubs, resulting in rapid advancements, development, and evolution, and this is expected to drive the industry 4.0 market growth.





Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industry-4-0-market-102375





What does the Report Provide?

The Industry 4.0 market Size report offers a comprehensive analysis of various factors such as the key drivers, and restraints which are likely to impact the market growth in upcoming years. The report also provides insights of different regions that are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.

Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate Backed by Increasing Investments

Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the largest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the substantial investment in technologies and skills to maintain its position in the global market. The deployment of connected objects and automation techniques has transformed the German manufacturing process and has given rise to the fourth industrial revolution. The region’s market stood at USD 34.60 billion in 2020.

North America is expected to showcase significant industry 4.0 market share in upcoming years, owing to the presence of major players operating in the region, government initiatives, and increasing funding in research and development activities are vital factors that is propelling the regional market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Cognex Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems Inc.



Quick Buy - Industry 4.0 Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102375





Major Table of Contents:



Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Industry 4.0 Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Industry 4.0 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Application (USD) Industrial Automation Smart Factory Industrial IoT By Vertical (USD) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Automotive Oil and Gas Aerospace and Defense Electronics and Consumer Goods Others (Transportation, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!





Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industry-4-0-market-102375





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245