Utility Token MuskMelon Set to Dominate the Investors' Mindshare

MuskMelon coins, the latest craze for the NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and gaming lovers being bought in multiples of 10x is setting a new high for collectors. Breath-taking MuskMelon lured investors with its presence at Times Square, New York recently. MuskMelon Tokens (MELON) is now set to launch the 3D NFTs by offering investors an opportunity to cash on the growth curve on May 30, 2022.



MELON TOKENs will be traded on Bibox, the world's leading AI-led digital asset trading platform, and Digifinex – a one-step crypto investment platform (both exchanges are headquartered in Singapore). MuskMelon is also live on BitMart, XT.com and others.

MUSKMELON aims to outmanoeuvre the established coins such as SHIBA INU (SHIB) and DOGE with its inventive methodologies. The Token is unique amongst the current offerings with its unique play to earn and NFT avatars in the DeFi space.

On occasion, Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon, said, "MuskMelon's recent presence at the Times Square, New York has amplified our NFTs multi-fold. While the 3D NFTs are scheduled to be launched soon, 'RunMelonRun' remains a favourite for many of our investors. The said game will host the Melon NFTs and merge the utility of the Melon Tokens, enabling users with dual benefits. The game will be available on iOS and Android stores post its launch."

MuskMelon allows the meme creators to spread their word, build a strong community and earn. The entire process of MuskMelon is decentralized and helps aspiring meme creators showcase their talent to the world. The platform prides itself on being a community-driven initiative to re-ignite the spark that brought the Blockchain-Cryptocurrency industry to life.

MuskMelon seems to be an ecosystem that wants to enchant the global audience with NFTs and immersive gaming possibilities. Melons have a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens and are launched on the BEP20 and ERC20 networks. The MuskMelon community wants to ensure maximum public participation with an almost fair sale.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://muskmelon.org/

