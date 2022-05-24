Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HEIDELBERG, Germany, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD) (“Affimed”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on June 22, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CET at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Amsterdam City Center, Rusland 17, 1012 CK Amsterdam, the Netherlands.



The notice and agenda of the Annual Meeting are available on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/corporate-governance/ under “AGM”, as well as the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

