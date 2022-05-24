Draganfly to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Los Angeles, CA., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference . The event is taking place from May 23-26, 2022.



Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during a virtual presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to Draganfly’s presentation, please click here to register for the conference.

The Company’s presentation will be available online starting on May 24, 2022 at 7 a.m. EDT. It will be archived for 90 days.

Hundreds of corporate presentations and panels will be available live and on-demand between May 24-26, 2022.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at: www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. at: www.hcwco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to Company’s presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference‎. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel ‎‎coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, the ‎‎successful integration of ‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎information.‎