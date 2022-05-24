TopBuild Publishes 2021 ESG Report

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today published its fourth annual ESG Report detailing the Company’s focus on operating with integrity, promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce, and helping its customers and their end-users achieve the full energy-saving benefits that insulation offers. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.



Robert Buck, President and CEO, stated, “Our most important resource is our people who honor our safety-first culture. With more than 13,000 employees in the United States and Canada, the health, safety, and well-being of every employee is a top priority. This extends to equity, diversity, and inclusion, creating a workplace where team members are valued, respected, and have opportunities for advancement.

“We also work together as a team to unlock the full potential of insulation to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint and contribute to interior comfort and health. This is achieved through best-in-class installation and distribution services.”

