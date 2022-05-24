Nigeria Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.8% to Reach $418.9 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Loyalty Programs Market in Nigeria is expected to grow by 13.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 418.9 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Nigeria has recorded a CAGR of 14.1% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Nigeria will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2026.

Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 368.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 696.2 million by 2026.

Loyalty Programs market in Nigeria has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope



Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Perks Loyalty Program

Coalition Loyalty Program

Hybrid Loyalty Program

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

Software

Services

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Nigeria Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyf61l