Global Global Suboxone Market Analysis/Forecast Report 2022-2030: Increasing Product Launches is Expected to Drive Growth

Suboxone is a prescription opioid medication that is used to inhibit the effects of opioid medications, such as pain relief, which can lead to opioid dependence.



The increasing product launches for suboxone is expected to drive the growth of global suboxone market over the forecast period. In September 2018, Lannett Co Inc., a global manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, launched five products that include Buprenorphine plus Naloxone Sublingual tablets, and others.



Moreover, increasing prescription of opioids in certain regions is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, a research published by EclinicalMedicine, a new open access clinical journal, in November 2021 stated that the U.K. had the highest consumption rate of prescription opioids for pain management per capita in the world, despite declining rates globally.



Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic pain is expected to drive the growth of global suboxone market over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September 2018, stated that an estimated 20.4% of the U.S. adults (50.0 million) had chronic pain and 8.0% of the U.S. adults (19.6 million) had high-impact chronic pain with higher prevalence associated with advancing age in 2016.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global suboxone market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global suboxone market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Indivior PLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt, Lannett Co Inc., Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P., Alvogen, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alkem Labs, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global suboxone market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global suboxone market

Detailed Segmentation

Global Suboxone Market, By Type:

Branded

Generics

Global Suboxone Market, By Formulation:

Tablets

Films

Global Suboxone Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Company Profiles

Indivior PLC.

Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Lannett Co Inc.

Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Alvogen

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Labs

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Suboxone Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Suboxone Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Suboxone Market, By Formulation, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Suboxone Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Suboxone Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

