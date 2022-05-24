Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027 - New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027
The global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$870.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective Interventions
- Deferred Wound Care Creates Pressing Need for Advanced Products
- Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key Competitors
- Product Landscape of Select Players in the Global Advanced Wound Care Market (2022)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 19 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Advanced Wound Care: An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute and Chronic Wounds
- Major Categories
- Moist Dressings
- Antimicrobial Dressings
- Therapy Devices
- Active Therapies
- Market Outlook
- Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need for Effective Woundcare Products
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for Advanced Wound Care Products
- Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
- Advanced Wound Care Score Over Traditional Wound care in terms of Cost and Healing Time
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Advanced Wound care Solutions
- Wound Care Diagnostics: A Widening Area of Interest
- Innovations and Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant in the AWC Market
- Adjunctive Wound Care Treatments Deal with Hypoxia to Expedite Wound Healing
- Wound Care Dressing for Faster Granulation
- Innovative Solutions for Hard-to-Heal Wounds
- Multilayered Non-Woven Dressing with High Tensile Strength
- Absorbent, Self-Adherent Wound Dressings
- Multilayer Silicon Foam Wound Dressings
- Smart Dressings: The Future of Wound Care
- New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth and Need for Advanced Solutions
- COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients
- Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
- Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load
- Advanced Wound Care Solutions to Combat Multidrug-Resistance Bacterial & Promote Healing
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Growing Area of Wound Management
- Application of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in Homecare Settings
- Tissue Engineering: A Growing Area of Interest in Wound Care
- Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
- Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
- Wound Management and Efficacy of Cellular Growth Factors
- Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
- Prolonged Healing Period of Wounds Due to Hospital Acquired Infections Further Propel Demand
- Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings
- Advanced Wound Care for Effective Burn Wound Management
- Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
- Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
- Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
