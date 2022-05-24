Dialyzer Market Worth $5007.5 Million at 7.1% CAGR by 2022-2030 | Increasing Adoption of Dialysis Machines and Hemodialysis in Emerging Economies to Fuel Market Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global dialyzer market is expected to grow from 2700 million in 2021 to USD 5007.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



As per a study, there has been a rise in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in developed and developing countries. There is also an increase in the number of patients suffering from kidney failure due to hypertension and diabetes mellitus. The current projections indicate that people suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD) will reach almost 2.5 billion by 2030. These people require hemodialysis for treatment. According to the Centre for Disease Control, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in adults aged 30 years or older is rapidly increasing. Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020. The lockdown imposed affected the market for dialyzer as several production units were put on hold. The market was also affected due to the lack of labor and disruptions in the supply of raw materials. As per the National Kidney Foundation, in countries like Brazil, Germany, the U.S., Japan, and Italy, almost 2.3 million people receive kidney failure treatment.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global dialyzer market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In January 2019, A Singapore-based company, AWAK Technologies, developed a portable and wearable peritoneal dialysis device approved by the FDA. This device was specially designed for patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and was created by studying the safety trial results from humans in October 2018 at Singapore General Hospital.



Market Growth & Trends



The rising geriatric population is prone to chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases that lead to kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This is driving the market growth for dialyzer. However, the complications related to hemodialyses, such as excessive fluid in the blood and severe anemia, hamper the market's growth. The technological advancements in the healthcare sector and lucrative government reimbursement policies are expected to be an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. The need for frequent dialysis sessions s is a high-cost procedure that is a challenge for the market's growth. Dialysis treatment creates a substantial financial burden on the majority of developing countries.



Key Findings



● In 2021, the high flux dialyzer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72% and market revenue of 1944 million.

The product type segment is divided into low-flux dialyzer and high-flux dialyzer. In 2021, the high flux dialyzer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72% and market revenue of 1944 million. High flux dialyzers are used for removing bigger toxin molecules from the blood during hemodialysis, which is expected to boost the market growth for dialyzers.

● In 2021, the in-center segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and market revenue of 1701 million.



The end-user segment is divided into In-centre and home dialysis. In 2021, the in-center segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 63% and market revenue of 1701 million. The in-center dialysis facilities have the presence of trained medical personnel who can provide better services along with the management services and high-quality care services provided to the patient. The in-center also uses high-grade equipment, which helps increase the accuracy of the dialysis. This drives the market growth in the segment.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dialyzer Market



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global dialyzer market, with a market share of around 43% and 1161 million of the market revenue in 2021. The increased initiatives by the government to aid in providing dialysis facilities to all kind of patients also helps manufacturers with investment and funding so that they can provide high-quality dialysis. The prevalence of end-stage renal disease coupled with the rising demand for hemodialysis is also expected to propel the market growth in the region.



Key players operating in the Global Dialyzer Market are:



● B. Braun Melsungen AG

● China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co.

● Baxter International Inc.

● Farmasol

● Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited

● Medica Group

● Medivators, Inc.

● Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

● Dialifegroup



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global dialyzer market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Dialyzer Market by Product Type:



● High-flux dialyzer

● Low-flux dialyzer



Global Dialyzer Market by End-User:



● In-centre

● Home dialysis



About the report:



The global dialyzer market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



