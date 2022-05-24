Global Antibacterial Coatings Market to Generate $1.1 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Antibacterial Coatings Market generated $ 234.42 million in 2020, and expected to generate $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Increase in prevalence of implant associated infections, technological advancements, and rise in adoption of cardiovascular & orthopedics implants drive the growth of the global antibacterial coatings market. Moreover, increase in the number of product approvals supplements the market growth. Contrarily, increase in demand for dental implants, development of pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and improvements in healthcare spending present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many hospitals postponed non-elective procedures due to focus on treatment of rise in number of Covid-infected patients. This led to decline in demand for medical implants products. This, in turn, impacted the demand for antibacterial coatings materials used in implants negatively.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the production activities of medical products that need antibacterial coatings were halted. Lack of availability of workforce and shortage of raw materials further impacted the antibacterial coatings market negatively.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global antibacterial coatings market based on material, product type, and region.

Based on material, the metallic coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the non-metallic coatings segment.

Based on product type, the orthopedic implants segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030. The research also discusses the segments including dental, neurovascular, cardiac, and other implants. .

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting nearly than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global antibacterial coatings market analyzed in the research include Aap Implantate AG, BioCote Ltd., AST Products, Inc., DOT GmbH, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Hydromer, Inc., Harland Medical Systems, Inc., Sciessent LLC, Secoa Metal Finishing, and Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

