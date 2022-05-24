Stéphane Richard Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

PARIS, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Stéphane Richard will be joining the Firm as a Partner, effective June 1, 2022.



Mr. Richard will be based in PWP's Paris office alongside David Azéma, Philippe Capron, Cyrille Perard and the active PWP France team. The Paris office opened in 2018 and has grown substantially since then, providing strategic counsel to many renowned French companies on domestic and international transactions through the Firm's global network. In addition to the team covering the French market, the Paris office has two pan-European sector-focused partners: Marie-Soazic Geffroy for Financial Institutions and Gilles Tré-Hardy for Telecommunications.

Mr. Richard joins PWP after 13 years of holding various positions at Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. After graduating from École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) and École Nationale d'Administration (ENA), Mr. Richard began his career as a finance auditor and later worked at the Ministry of Industry and Foreign Trade. In the years following, he served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Compagnie Générale des Eaux, Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Immobilière Phénix, Chairman of Compagnie Générale d'Immobilier et de Services (CGIS, now Nexity), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environment and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Transport as well as a member of Orange’s Board of Directors. From 2007 to 2009, he was Chief of Staff to the Minister of Economy, Finance and Employment. After joining Orange in 2009, Mr. Richard served as the company’s Deputy Managing Director in charge of French Operations, Chief Executive Officer and, between 2011 and 2022, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. From 2018 to 2022, Mr. Richard also served as Chairman of the Board at GSMA, the global mobile industry organization.

Commenting on Mr. Richard’s appointment, Peter Weinberg, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners, said: “We are delighted to welcome Stéphane to the partnership and to the management team of our Paris office. We have followed with interest the large-scale transformations he has successfully led in France and internationally within Orange. His long-lasting relationships with the French business community, extensive experience in the French real estate and utilities sectors and deep knowledge of the European telecom space and tech industry worldwide, along with his accomplished track record of leading large and complex transactions, will allow us to further strengthen our advisory services in France and the broader global market.”

David Azéma, Partner and Head of the Firm’s Advisory practice for France, said: “We are immensely proud to welcome Stéphane to our team and pleased that he has chosen our Firm. Since the opening of our Paris office in 2018, PWP has been committed to providing clients with distinctive financial expertise and executional excellence enabled by the diverse experiences of our partners. There is no doubt that the arrival of Stéphane will reinforce this model.”

Mr. Richard added: “I am particularly pleased to join Perella Weinberg Partners. Since its introduction in Paris, the team has developed a strong reputation for its unparalleled expertise and relentless focus on providing exceptional advice to clients. I am looking forward to bringing my knowledge and network across a range of sectors, including the global telecom and tech industry, especially in Europe. I would like to thank the entire PWP team for the trust they have placed in me, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a dynamic group.”

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 600 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

