TELUS investing $11 billion and generating 7,000 new jobs in Quebec from 2022 to 2026

MONTREAL, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today it is investing $11 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Quebec over the next four years and has committed to investing $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026. The company also plans to complete its government-funded high-speed Internet deployment by September 2022 and applauds the Quebec government's commitment to extend wireless connectivity to remote communities.



“This generational $11 billion investment in Quebec is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period. Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Quebec and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”



These significant investments include:

Generating new jobs to support Quebec’s growing economy

Generating jobs for 7,000 Quebecers at TELUS and through its vast partner ecosystem between now and 2026, with a focus on construction, engineering, emerging technologies and other supporting industries.





TELUS will connect thousands more homes and businesses to PureFibre and high speed Internet in the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie, Lower St. Lawrence, Mauricie and North Shore. To date, 99 per cent of businesses and families in the area TELUS serves have access to the PureFibre network. TELUS is pursuing its joint investment with the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada with the goal of connecting all premises to high speed Internet by September 2022. By the end of year, nearly 350,000 homes and businesses will have access to the world’s fastest and most reliable Internet technology with symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds, and nearly infinite bandwidth, so everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time. The TELUS PureFibre network also supports a vast selection of connected devices for healthcare and homes as well as advanced security and entertainment technologies.





With the rollout of the 3.5 GHz spectrum later this year, Quebecers will have access to TELUS’ 5G network, delivering an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection. TELUS will also continue to expand its wireless coverage and build new wireless sites in rural communities including Ekuanitshit, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Port-Menier, Saint-Adelphe, Saint-Damase and Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier.



TELUS applauds the Quebec government's commitment to allocate $50 million of its most recent budget to wireless connectivity and is looking forward to continuing its joint investment and connecting Quebec’s remote areas through its 5G network. TELUS’ global-leading wireless network was rated the fastest mobile network for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal, while also earning the title of North America’s Fastest Mobile Network and Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network by Seattle-based Ookla for the ninth consecutive time.





TELUS will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities to further advance IoT and industry solutions and enable important innovations for businesses and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing.



Our network and crucial investments will support the digitization of the economy, and our transition to a sustainable future , including through optimization of energy consumption at home, reduction of food waste or intelligent transport systems for fewer emissions.

Creating a greener Quebec and planet through virtualization



As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are helping us transition to a sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its TELUS Agriculture solutions.

The 2021 Sustainability Report outlines TELUS’ environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities, which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Moreover, TELUS’ world-leading wireless and wireline networks enable significant carbon avoidance by providing the networks required for TELUS team members and millions of Quebecers to work remotely and avoid commuting; access education, healthcare, and social connections virtually; and enable other businesses to take their workforce virtual leading to less energy consumption in office buildings and fewer commuters on the road.

outlines TELUS’ environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities, which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Moreover, TELUS’ world-leading wireless and wireline networks enable significant carbon avoidance by providing the networks required for TELUS team members and millions of Quebecers to work remotely and avoid commuting; access education, healthcare, and social connections virtually; and enable other businesses to take their workforce virtual leading to less energy consumption in office buildings and fewer commuters on the road. To date, TELUS has planted more than 800,000 trees, and by the time its millionth tree is planted later this year, it will have planted the equivalent of 20,000 acres of forest, which is forty times the size of Mont-Royal in Montreal.

From 2000 through 2021, TELUS invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $31 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in Quebec. The investments announced today are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

These investments are critical to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS is steadfast in its commitment to using technology, team member-led innovation, and human compassion to address the most important societal challenges of our generation and bringing real solutions to the residents of Quebec.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $51 billion in total tax to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, consisting of corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, employer portion of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees and spectrum remittances. This includes more than $2.2 billion in taxes in 2021 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

TELUS’ innovative approach to leveraging technology in healthcare has supported more than 22 million people in Canada, who are covered by our healthcare services and technology. As of April 2022, TELUS Health MyCare counseling service is now available to Quebec residents, giving them the opportunity to conveniently see a provincially licensed counselor on their smartphone, when and where they need it most. TELUS is also providing peace of mind and security to thousands of aging Quebecois residents and their loved ones with LivingWell Companion , a 24/7 personal medical alert service that provides access to emergency support through the push of a button or an optional fall detection feature.

Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided $85 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 1.1 million hours to charities and community organizations located in Quebec, including Opération Enfant Soleil, La Fondation du Centre hospitalier régional de Rimouski, la Fondation Tel-Jeunes, local food banks and key strategic partnerships such as the MTELUS, Grand Théâtre de Québec, The Montreal Alouettes and the Rouge et Or. TELUS also launched the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund , offering grants up to $50,000 for Indigenous-led social, health and community programs.

Quotes:

“This is excellent news for the province of Quebec. Ensuring that all Canadians have access to reliable, high-speed Internet has become increasingly important, and this investment from TELUS will help create jobs, connect Quebecers, and contribute towards building an environmentally sustainable Canada. Through initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund, the Government of Canada is proud to partner with its provincial counterparts and Internet Service Providers like TELUS to ensure that every Canadian from coast to coast to coast can be connected to high speed Internet.”

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Optic fibre came to our community very recently, and we're already enjoying the positive impact of connectivity in our daily lives. Ultra high speed is a powerful tool for sharing our collective memory and millennial knowledge of Nitassinan. It encourages the entrepreneurial spirit and promotes the development of our local economy and tourism. It also gives access to better virtual healthcare and adapted educational services, which allow our youth to continue their learning while remaining anchored in our innu community."

– Jean-Charles Piétacho, Innu Chief of the Ekuanitshit Innu Council.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including relating to TELUS’ infrastructure, operations and spectrum investment plans. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors (such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, our operating and financial results and our ability to carry out financing activities) could cause actual capital and operating expenditures to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, this news release and the forward-looking statements made in it are subject to the cautionary note and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS’ 2021 and first quarter 2022 Management’s discussion and analysis, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS’ expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS



TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

