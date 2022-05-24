Generix Group listed as a 2022 Top 100 Supply Chain Logistics IT Providers

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generix Group , a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial and retail ecosystems, announces its selection by Inbound Logistics Magazine as part of the coveted 2022 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list. Generix Group’s business solutions facilitate manufacturing, wholesale, retail, 3PL, 4PL and e-commerce organizations’ high growth by helping them to transition into a digital supply chain environment.



Every year, Inbound Logistics (IL) editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that demonstrate best-in-class solutions for clients and improve processes by utilizing technology, providing effective cost optimization, and enhancing the ability to provide good customer service. Questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research are conducted, and the top providers are chosen.

“Every April for the past 24 years, Inbound Logistics editors have selected 100 logistics technology companies that enable logistics and supply chain excellence. Generix was recognized by Inbound Logistics for leading the way in 2022 and positioning enterprises for the years ahead. Generix Group excels at providing solutions that drive supply chain excellence and answer IL readers' need for simplicity, ROI, and frictionless implementation. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Generix Group for continuing to offer our readers solutions that optimize logistics and supply chain excellence.” says Felicia Stratton, Editor, inbound Logistics Magazine.

The rapid growth of e-commerce has had a huge impact on the operations of warehouse management systems (WMS). Demand from consumers for e-commerce solutions has remained high, and meeting these expectations, while quickly adapting to new processes and a significantly expanded clientele, has required innovative new methods. WMS, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and integration automation have become increasingly essential for companies who wish to remain competitive. “Generix Group's SOLOCHAIN WMS is a highly flexible and adaptive warehouse management system built for companies that experience high growth and scaling and need their supply chains to be nimble, and efficient, while ensuring supply chain logistics excellence, compliance, and operational stability,” says General Manager at Generix Group North America, Ludovic Luzza.

The SOLOCHAIN Supply Chain Execution System is a full-featured WMS/MES providing functionality, high visibility and trackability, as well as highly configurable automation platforms, and interactive on-the-job workforce training. The modern and intuitive visual interface supports real-time decision-making and critical business needs. Learn how Generix Group’s SOLOCHAIN WMS adapts to the changing nature of business while accommodating customer demand.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a leading expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with a presence in 60 countries. More than 6,000 companies around the world including Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor, Ferrero and Geodis use its solutions. The group’s 800 employees provide daily assistance to clients in the digital transformation of their supply chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies provide an enhanced client experience. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all players in the supply chain market: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.

Founded in 1990 in France, the company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, compartment C (ISIN: FR0004032795). Find out more at www.generixgroup.com .

About Inbound Logistics