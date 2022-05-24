Homes For Heroes Foundation will announce details of their approved Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans' Village

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Howard, Chief Executive Officer, Homes For Heroes Foundation along with three levels of government and partners will announce funding for the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans’ Village as well as highlight key stakeholders involved and unveil the preliminary designs.



Homes For Heroes Foundation builds and operates tiny home villages, with wrap around social support services for Veterans living rough or experiencing homelessness. Homes For Heroes Foundation currently operates a village in Calgary and Edmonton. Veteran Villages are in the planning stages for Kingston, Ont. and now Winnipeg, with the goal to build and operate across Canada.

Guest speakers will include:

Federal Minster TBD, CHMC and Veterans Affairs Support

The Honourable Rochelle Squires, Minister of Families for the Province of Manitoba

Kevin Klein, Councillor, City of Winnipeg

Bradley Robertson, Assistant Vice-President Mechanical Car, Canadian Pacific

Trevor Smith, Past President, Winnipeg Kinsmen Club



Speakers will be available to media following the event.

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 2:30 PM CT Location: Winnipeg Kinsmen Club - 161 Rue Grandin, Winnipeg, MB R2H 0A8